Expert says S&P 500 has fallen by 63%.

In many ways, the S&P 500 was overvalued in early 2023. And yet, the index has performed impressively year-to-date, up 10.7% and up 20%.

Such near-term gains often cause investors to miss the bigger picture, says John Hussman, president of Hussman Investment Trust, who called off the stock-market crashes of 2000 and 2008. High valuations, despite their low impact on short-term returns, often mean disastrous results for investors in the long term.

“Bubble extremes lead investors to forget history,” Hussman said in an Oct. 13 comment. “Investors look at the progress of past years, and see only that high valuations were followed by even higher valuations; that every shock was followed by a restoration of spectacular returns.”

He added: “They conclude that valuations are worthless. They imagine that the returns they got from the point of rich valuations to the point of peak valuations are actually the returns they will have throughout the cycle. Worse, as economist Irving Fisher disastrously proposed in 1929, many investors insisted that the market cycle no longer existed, and valuations would maintain a ‘permanently high plateau.’”

Hussman’s preferred valuation measure is the market capitalization of all non-financial stocks, which is the gross value added (essentially, total revenue) from those stocks. Right now, the ratio sits just below 2.95, a level that has historically been associated with returns of about -4% per year for the S&P 500 over the next 12 years.

Here is a chart that shows the close relationship between the ratio and subsequent S&P 500 returns.

Hussman Funds

But high valuations aren’t the only thing that worries Hussmann at the moment. There’s also what he calls “bad market internals,” which he tracks through a proprietary measure that tracks the breadth of individual stock performance. It’s a way to measure overall investor sentiment: If stocks are performing well across the board, investors are bullish. If good performance is rare, investors are likely to be more skeptical overall.

Here is Hussman’s internal measure, shown in red line. When it goes flat, the insides get damaged. Notice how stocks perform poorly during these periods. Also note that the two most extended flat periods before the present were before and during the crashes of 2000 and 2008.

Hussman Funds

Due to a combination of poor internals and high valuations, Hussman says losses could come out of nowhere and quickly.

“Historically, the combination of excessive valuations and adverse market action has created a ‘trap door’ situation for the market,” Hussman said. “This does not mean that the market always collapses in a short period of time. Rather, the largest market losses are typically brought about by a combination of market conditions, and these losses occur suddenly without any additional warning.”

Hussman isn’t kidding when he warns of huge and sudden losses. He said the S&P 500 would have to fall 63% to return to valuation levels historically associated with 10% annual returns, or to a level that would yield 2% higher returns than 10-year Treasury bills. When stocks have been so overvalued in the past, they have generally returned to more sustainable levels, as shown in the chart below.

“Girt your loins,” said the husbandman.

Hussman Funds

Still, the losses may not be that deep. A decline of close to 30% could be enough to bring Hussman back into the bullish trend, he said, but it would depend on the internal market conditions at that time.

Husman’s track record – and their views in context

Since Hussman uses proprietary measures for both main elements of his argument – ​​that valuations are too high and that “market internals” are bad – let’s look at other common measures of both, starting with valuations.

There are a large number of valuation measures, but a popular measure is Shiller’s cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, which is the average of the last 10 years’ PE ratios. At 28.9, it is lower than the 2021, dot-com bubble, and 1929 bubbles. But it’s not far off the 1929 level, it’s above the level it was at leading up to the 2008 crash, and it’s higher than almost all of the last 150 years.

gurufocus

The second is the equity risk premium, which evaluates stocks based on Treasury yields. Since Treasuries are risk-free, investors should logically expect better returns in exchange for the higher risk they are taking in stocks. Right now, the earnings yield from the S&P 500 over the next year is expected to be only slightly less than 1% from Treasury returns. The 3–3.5% range has historically been more common.

Rosenberg Research

Third, here’s the S&P 500’s 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio, which values ​​stock prices relative to expected earnings performance in the coming year. This is well above the levels of the dot-com bubble and 2021, but still higher than levels typically seen over the past few decades.

Yardeni Research

And the fourth is the so-called Warren Buffett indicator, or total market-cap-to-GDP. This is above the dot-com bubble and 2008 levels.

gurufocus

So while different valuation measures may tell different stories, most measures say the stock is overvalued, albeit to varying degrees.

Now let’s move on to market breadth and investor sentiment. One way to measure market breadth is to look at the percentage of S&P 500 companies trading above their moving averages for various periods of time. As of last week, only 25% of S&P 500 companies were trading above their 50-day moving average, a level associated with poor market performance.

Yardeni Research

As far as investor sentiment is concerned, two popular indicators point to a bearish trend. One is the Bank of America Bull and Bear Indicator, shown below with its components. Interestingly, this is indicating that now is a good time to buy, given how bearish investors are.

Bank of America

And then there’s CNN’s Fear and Greed Index, which shows investor sentiment hovering on the line between “fear” and “extreme fear.”

cnn

For starters, Hussman has repeatedly made headlines by predicting stock-market declines of more than 60% and negative equity returns for an entire decade. And as much of the stock market continued to slide, he stuck to his doomsday call.

But before you dismiss Hussman as a quirky perma-bear, consider his track record again. Here are the arguments he gave:

He predicted in March 2000 that tech stocks would decline 83%, then “impossibly accurately” predicted the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index would decline 83% during the period 2000 to 2002.

He predicted in 2000 that the S&P 500 would see negative total returns over the next decade, which is exactly what happened.

He predicted in April 2007 that the S&P 500 would fall by 40%, then saw it fall by 55% in the subsequent collapse from 2007 to 2009.

However, Huseman’s recent returns have been less than stellar. His Strategic Growth Fund is down nearly 47% since December 2010, and has fallen nearly 6% over the past 12 months. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up about 16% over the past year.

The amount of bearish evidence Hussman is finding continues to grow, and his calls for a substantial selloff over the past few years appear to be proving accurate in 2022. Yes, there are still returns to be found in this new bull market, but at what point does the increased risk of a major crash become too unbearable?

That’s a question that investors will have to answer for themselves – and one that Hussman will continue to seek answers to in the interim.

Source: www.businessinsider.com