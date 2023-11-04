Expert says people with high emotional intelligence use 2 tricks to become more persuasive

Whether it’s asking a neighbor for help or redirecting a coworker on a team project, being persuasive is a helpful skill in your professional or personal life.

People with high emotional intelligence, or EQ, are generally better at convincing others to see things their way, says Matt Abraham, a Stanford University lecturer in organizational behavior.

According to Abraham, here are two things he does better than most people.

1. They remove ‘restraining powers’

When someone is deciding whether to make a change, he or she is probably evaluating two factors: promoting forces and restraining forces.

Promoting strengths are all the reasons why you should do something. Restraining forces are perceived obstacles you face.

“I can give you all the reasons why you should do something, but that may not be enough because of the restraining forces,” Abraham says. “Someone with a high EQ can focus on restraining forces.”

Let’s say you see a friend struggling with anxiety and want to convince him to try meditation. Instead of telling them all the benefits of meditation, you can offer them to try it a few times first.

Someone with EQ can focus on restraining forces. matt abrahams Stanford University lecturer

2. They know what’s important to the other person

“People high in EQ try to connect things you’re already doing and what they want you to do,” says Abraham.

This comes naturally to them because they are good at asking questions and remembering details about other people’s lives.

Let’s say you’re creating a presentation and you need someone to design the visuals for you. A high EQ person will be able to remember that a coworker recently told them they were looking for more graphic design opportunities and ask for their help.

“People with high EQ are better at understanding what’s important to other people,” he says. “They’re sensitive and remember what people are going through.”

Don’t Miss: Do you want to become smarter and more successful with your money, work, and life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

CNBC will host its virtual Your Money event on November 9 at 12pm ET, featuring experts like Jim Cramer, Ben McKenzie and Farnosh Torabi. Learn how to boost your finances, invest for the future, and minimize risk amid record-high inflation. register for free Here,

Source: www.cnbc.com