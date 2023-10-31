Expert says in some states, it’s ‘almost impossible’ to buy a home that isn’t part of a homeowner’s association

When Jewel Inostroza bought her home in Newnan, Georgia in 2008, she was very excited.

“It seemed like it was a very nice, comfortable, close-knit community,” the 54-year-old man said. “Then it started turning into a horror story.”

Inostroza is the only person listed on the deed, but she and her husband Enrique, 48, share financial responsibility for the home.

After moving there he discovered that he had joined a “shared-interest community”. Typically, this means real estate where owners pay a portion of the expenses associated with shared amenities and common areas. These communities are usually overseen by homeowners associations.

Homeowners associations, also known as HOAs, are self-governing organizations that enforce rules for homeowners and renters within common-interest communities. The board of directors, made up of volunteer homeowners in the community, runs the HOA. The board may choose to hire a management company to help run day-to-day operations, many of which are for-profit.

It is becoming more and more common for new homeowners to find themselves in an HOA-governed property. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 84% of newly constructed, single-family homes sold in 2022 belonged to homeowners associations.

“In most Southern states and Western states, it is almost impossible for a home buyer to find a single-family home that is not part of some type of HOA,” said Deborah Goonan, administrator of the blog Independent American Communities. “Some local governments require an HOA for almost all new construction.”

The Inostrozas have annual HOA dues of $200. On paper, their HOA membership doesn’t seem like too much of a financial burden – but that’s not their reality.

The couple were surprised to find after moving in that there were outstanding dues on their property prior to purchase: unpaid dues, along with other penalties and charges.

HOA was ,“We get fined for that balance and late fees and any other type of fine that they charge at the house for lawn care or anything,” Jewel Inostroza said. “When we moved in it was all about this house.”

Jewel Inostroza and Enrique Inostroza stand in the doorway of their home in Newnan, Georgia.

Mark Lisia | cnbc

The couple was unwilling to pay those fines and said the HOA and its management company at the time, Homeowners Management LLC, were unresponsive to their efforts to cancel the balance. Documents reviewed by CNBC from early 2012 show that the balance continued to grow. Inostrozas said that prior to 2011, communication with the HOA was by phone.

By August 2015, the HOA placed a lien on the Inostrozas’ home. In court documents, the HOA said the Inostrozas owed more than $1,600.

A lien occurs when a party has a legal claim against a property, such as a home, which can serve as collateral to satisfy an unpaid debt. This could open the door for the HOA or other complainant to escalate to the next level of debt collection, such as foreclosing on the home or, in the Inostrozas’ case, garnishing wages.

In mid-2015, Jewel Inostroza said the HOA began taking salaries directly from her salary to cover unpaid fees.

“The first time I knew about it was when I got my first paycheck, which they kept hidden,” he said. “I did not get any prior notice.

“Nothing was sent,” Jewel Inostroza said. “I got a notice two weeks later.”

Despite the garnishment, HOA invoices reviewed by CNBC show no reduction in the total amount due. As of December 2016, documents show the Inostrozas owed the HOA more than $4,300.

The Inostrozas hired an attorney, who they say reached an agreement with the HOA’s lawyers in 2016 to stop the garnishment. Under that agreement, Inostrozas will pay about $3,100 in installments. He had repaid that amount by last January, according to the document reviewed by CNBC.

“But it seemed [the deal] never reached management [company] Or the homeowners association,” Enrique Inostroza said. “They were just adding penalties and adding interest.”

The Inostrozas estimate that they have paid the HOA about $12,000 in fines and back wages, in addition to thousands in legal fees to their attorney. As of August 18, 2023, according to the latest bill the Inostrozas received, the HOA says they are owed approximately $8,000.

CNBC contacted Homeowners Management LLC multiple times for comment and received automated responses directing us to contact the current management company, which changed hands as of August 2023.

A representative of the current management company, Sentry Management, told CNBC that because it “has become the management company for this community over the last few months, [Sentry has] Little ability to comment on historical facts,” in relation to the Inostrozas case.

“Once a homeowner was referred to a lawyer for a crime that had occurred long before Sentry

“What was involved was the homeowner needed to resolve the matter with the association’s attorney,” Bradley Pomp, president of Sentry Management, told CNBC in an email. “We have no authority to get involved or compromise.”

Lawyers representing the HOA did not respond to CNBC’s repeated requests for comment.

The former HOA board director, who oversaw the association from 2020 until his resignation in October 2023, declined to comment.

A big part of many HOA sales pitches is that the organization’s presence helps increase property values.

“The board is responsible for protecting property values,” said Tom Skiba, CEO of the Community Association Institute, a membership organization of homeowner and condominium associations., “For most people in America, [their homes are] “They’re going to make the biggest investment ever.”

There is mixed data regarding the effects of HOAs on property values.

According to a 2019 study in the Journal of Economics, HOA homes cost at least 4% — or $13,500 — more on average than non-HOA homes. But those property values ​​can vary greatly by location. A 2019 analysis by Critical Housing Analysis of three different US cities found that home values ​​in HOA areas were lower than neighborhoods without them.

HOAs may also be required to manage shared amenities or land, which can be a value-add for homeowners. In single-family home communities, there may be shared swimming pools or even golf courses. They may also provide services to help homeowners maintain their properties.

“There are organizations that handle all the landscapes,” Skiba said. “Even if you own your land, the association mows the grass and they do all the landscaping. You typically find that in over-55 communities where people don’t want to bother with that kind of work anymore. It’s like Is there a cost savings? Definitely.”

Inostrozas’ experience with his HOA highlights some of the patterns of power dynamics seen across the country.

According to a 2023 survey conducted by Rocket Mortgage, more than half, 57%, of homeowners with HOAs dislike this arrangement, and more than 3 in 10 say they feel their HOA has too much power. Is. The lender surveyed 1,001 Americans with HOAs.

“They act as hyperlocal governments and, in many ways, supersede all the other laws that exist,” said Steve Horvath, co-founder of the advocacy group HOA United.

“HOAs are rooted in the desire of municipalities to relieve themselves of their responsibilities for taking care of things you typically associate with paying your taxes,” Horvath said, “like maintaining sidewalks, streets and sewers.” .

Homeowners who have disputes with their HOA say they have trouble getting help through official government channels.

“The only right homeowners have is to take them to civil court,” said Raelene Schifano, co-founder of HOA United. “And it’s not a successful project.”

Lawmakers in several states, including Maryland, North Carolina and Florida, have introduced legislation to address some of the issues homeowners are raising about HOAs, but they have faced backlash from the professional management industry.

For now, change must happen at the grassroots level, with homeowners taking up the court system as well as voting for the boards they feel represent them.

Source: www.cnbc.com