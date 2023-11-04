Expert Says Americans Pay $100 Billion in Real Estate Commissions, But Be Prepared for a 30% Cut on That

It was a big week for home buyers and sellers. The possibility of significant changes in how and how much they pay real-estate agents has increased following Tuesday’s $1.8 billion judgment against the National Association of Realtors and large residential brokerages.

A federal jury in Missouri found that the defendants artificially inflated commissions and “conspired to force home sellers to pay the broker representing the buyer of their homes, in violation of federal antitrust law.”

This lawsuit (and two others) could lead to a 30% reduction in the $100 billion Americans pay in real estate commissions each year, Ryan Tomasello, real estate industry analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said in a research note. . On the matter, reported wall street journal,

“We believe that changes to the commission structure of the residential brokerage industry could lead to a decline of more than 30% in the annual commission pool over time,” he said.

NAR will appeal and that process could take years. In a statement given to LuckMantille Williams, NAR’s vice president of communications, said its rules “put consumers first, support market-driven pricing, and promote business competition.” The organization will ask the judge to reduce the sentence in the interim, he said.

Housing market implications

But Anthony LaMacchia, whose brokerage LaMacchia Realty has more than 500 agents in various states, pointed out. magazine: “I have a hard time believing that this decision can be made and there are no significant changes to it. It’s just a matter of what, and when, and what does it do?”

The judge may require changes to the way the brokerage operates, but whether or not that happens, the ruling may prompt real-estate brokerages, fearful of potential liability, to implement new practices. Before trial, two of the four big real estate broker franchisors named in the case, RE/MAX and Anywhere Real Estate, agreed to a settlement pending a judge’s approval.

The other two were Keller Williams Realty and HomeServices of America, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. A spokesperson for HomeServices, which plans to appeal, said in a statement: “Today’s decision means buyers will face even greater hurdles in an already challenging real estate market, and sellers “It will be difficult to realize the value of your homes.”

Another outcome of this decision could be that new business models will finally emerge. For years, real-estate startups have tried and failed to reform the way agents are paid. Among them was REX, founded by former Goldman Sachs partner Jack Ryan.

“This will be a catalyst,” Ryan explained. magazine“Because no one could break up the cartel.”

Source: fortune.com