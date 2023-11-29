In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinions on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and are tasked with understanding a company’s business in order to predict how a stock will trade in the upcoming year.

The average price target of these 5 analysts is $5.5, while Medical Properties Trust’s current price is $4.885, which indicates Bullishness.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Medical Properties Trust over the last 3 months. The higher the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the higher the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average is 38.89% lower than the previous average price target of $9.00.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may participate in company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance along with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also humans and are only giving their opinions to investors.

