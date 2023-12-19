Do you know that so many lifestyle changes can contribute to weight gain over time? Inactive lifestyles, which involve little exercise and extended periods of sitting or inactivity, are a major contributing factor to weight gain. Another cause is also bad eating habits, such as consuming an excessive amount of processed meals, sweetened beverages, and high-calorie snacks.

Also Insufficient sleep has the ability to cause overeating, upset hormone balance, and impact appetite. Stress can lead to emotional eating, which frequently entails calorie-dense comfort foods.

Dr. Suman Mehla, who is a senior consultant in obstetrics and gynecology at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, exclusively told Jagran English about what lifestyle decisions you should make if your weight suddenly starts to rise.

According to Dr. Suman, “If your weight experiences a sudden increase, it is imperative to adopt a proactive approach towards your lifestyle choices to address and manage this change.”

Dietary Changes:

Balanced Diet: Focus on a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods. This ensures you get the essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients your body needs.

Calorie Control: Be mindful of your calorie intake. Consuming more calories than your body needs can lead to weight gain. Tracking your daily caloric intake can help you maintain a healthy balance.

Emphasis On Whole Foods: Prioritize whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. These foods are not only nutritious but also provide a feeling of fullness, reducing the likelihood of overeating.

Portion Control: Be aware of portion sizes to prevent overeating. Using smaller plates, measuring portions, and being mindful of serving sizes can assist in controlling calorie intake.

Limit Processed Foods: Reduce the intake of processed foods, sugary beverages, and high-fat snacks. These items often contribute empty calories and lack essential nutrients.

Physical Activity:

Regular Exercise: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week. This can include activities like brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing.

Strength Training: Incorporate strength training exercises into your routine. Building muscle mass can boost metabolism and contribute to overall weight management.

Consistency: Make physical activity a consistent part of your routine. Regular exercise not only burns calories but also has numerous health benefits, including improved mood and cardiovascular health.

Sleep Quality:

Adequate Sleep: Prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Lack of sleep can disrupt hormonal balance, affecting appetite-regulating hormones like leptin and ghrelin, which may lead to overeating.

Stress Management:

Relaxation Techniques: Incorporate stress-reducing activities into your daily life, such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or mindfulness. Managing stress is crucial, as it can lead to emotional eating and unhealthy food choices.

Meal Schedule:

Regular Meals: Maintain a consistent meal schedule. Eating at regular intervals helps regulate hunger hormones and prevents excessive snacking or overeating.

Food Journaling: Keeping a food journal can provide insight into your eating patterns, making it easier to identify areas for improvement. It can also serve as a tool for accountability and tracking progress.