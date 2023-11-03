According to experts, the world’s largest meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), is building a “bullish foundation”, preparing it for a potential price surge.

The price of DOGE is up 18% since the October low, and with technical favorability, many believe the coin could be set for a fruitful end to 2023.

Meanwhile, under-the-radar meme coins Meme Kombat (MK) and Floki (FLOKI) have also seen their prices rise and have each received support from major crypto pundits.

Dogecoin Recaptures Crucial $0.07 Level After Surge Throughout October

After months of weak price action, DOGE rose to $0.075 in late October, reaching its highest level since August 14.

This upside move allowed the coin to reclaim the important $0.070 level and establish support above its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily time frame.

According to crypto analyst Crypto Tony, who has over 349,000 Twitter followers, holding this support zone is important for DOGE to form a proper “bullish foundation.”

Crypto Tony also speculated that DOGE could experience a “triggered pump” if market conditions remain favorable.

If their analysis proves accurate, the $0.09 level would be an upside target for Dogecoin, representing a 33% upside from today’s price.

However, risks still remain, with DOGE consolidating in a tight range over the past six days.

While this consolidation period after such a sharp rise could be one of profit-taking, DOGE bulls figure this is just a much-needed pause before making another move.

Meme Kombat offers staking, battles, and limited-time presale ahead of launch

As Dogecoin is laying its foundation for potential price growth, other meme coins are also gaining popularity.

One such project is Meme Kombat (MK), a new crypto platform that combines viral memes with combat gaming.

Meme Kombat offers an engaging battle arena where players can bet on battles between AI meme characters using native MK tokens.

Unpredictable battles and the ability to earn large MK rewards complement Meme Kombat’s staking mechanism, which provides an estimated yield of 112% per year.

With the recent surge of interest in the meme coin market, Meme Kombat looks set to take advantage of the bullish trend.

As analyst Crypto Tony noted, Meme Kombat’s team is also well-rounded, which adds a layer of trust to an area where anonymity often prevails.

Additionally, the project is led by Matt Whiteman, who has extensive experience in the Web3 sector and previously served as COO of Fat Loot DeFi.

With its innovative platform, guaranteed rewards, and ongoing presale, Meme Kombat checks all the boxes for a meme coin that is ready to take advantage of any upcoming Dogecoin pump.

Over $1.1 million has already been raised for the Meme Kombat project, and with MK tokens being offered for just $0.183, many early backers believe now is the ideal time to get in on the ground floor .

FLOKI surges 82% in October as developers build ecosystem

FLOKI (FLOKI) is another meme coin contender that could benefit from Dogecoin’s momentum.

Inspired by Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu named Floki, FLOKI brands itself as not just a meme coin, but a movement and ecosystem.

Driven by this vision, FLOKI has recently seen significant growth and is now ranked as the fourth largest meme coin in the world by market cap.

Analyst Crypto Tony said Floki Inu has been looking “incredible” recently – further boosting the positive sentiment around the token.

FLOKI is up 82% from its October low, yet still down 29% from last week’s high.

There has been no specific catalyst for this pullback, meaning it is likely to take a significant amount of profit from speculative investors.

Despite this, the future of FLOKI looks promising, and with developers continually building the token’s ecosystem, there could be further benefits for long-term holders.

