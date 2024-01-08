Expert claims that Wall Street wants to make Bitcoin inaccessible to the common man

A crypto trader has presented a compelling argument regarding the future accessibility of Bitcoin, alleging that Wall Street aims to drive the price of BTC beyond the reach of the common investor.

Crypto trading expert, Oliver L. Velez recently released a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that Wall Street may be conducting a deliberate strategy to cut off access to Bitcoin for regular investors.

The crypto trader’s comments present a dangerous scenario for the future of Bitcoin investors. According to Velez, Wall Street, which has been showing increasing interest in the crypto sector recently, may be planning to expand its objectives beyond traditional investment practices. This alleged maneuver may be intended to create barriers for everyday investors, potentially limiting their participation and freedom in the crypto market.

Using overpriced Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) shares as a comparison, Velez explained that a similar surge could occur in the price of Bitcoin, bringing it to a level where it could potentially become available to the general public. Will become inaccessible.

“Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is trading at $554,300 per share. Its price is beyond the reach of 99% of humans on earth. You see, Warren Buffett never wanted his baby to be accessible to you, the general public,” Velez said. “It was only for the elite, only for the privileged, only for the people closest to the currency printer. Making it too accessible to the masses could give too much economic freedom to the wrong group of people.

Velez alleges that Wall Street is using the same strategy for BTC that it did with Berkshire stock, especially since spot Bitcoin ETFs are on the way. They will obviously drive the price of Bitcoin so high that the average investor will not be able to buy it.

Analysts also point to freedom as one of the key selling points of BTC for these Wall Street investors. Contrary to the belief that the price of Bitcoin will fall, Velez expects Wall Street to continue pushing up the price of the cryptocurrency as a way to keep the “riff-raff” out.

BTC price rises to $44,200 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Spot Bitcoin ETF to offset shortages

Oliver L. According to Velez, one of the key catalysts that triggered Bitcoin’s inaccessibility is the launch of the spot Bitcoin ETF. Velez claims that the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF could potentially send the price of BTC to unprecedented highs, which would significantly impact the affordability and availability of the cryptocurrency in the market.

Insights from crypto traders suggest that ETFs could absorb a large portion of circulating BTC, limiting direct ownership of BTC to ordinary investors. Given this, the crypto expert believes that the time when small investors will be able to easily enter BTC is decreasing.

“The window of opportunity to buy Bitcoin is closing, and as ETFs increase it, exchanges will see a reduction in available Bitcoin. It will become harder to own Bitcoin directly in the future, Velez warned, making it necessary to keep Bitcoin secure.

Featured image from TechEconomy, chart from tradingview.com

