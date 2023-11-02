Expert claims solution to UAW strike will ‘strengthen electric vehicle development’ – here’s why

DC Carter / MediaPunch / Shutterstock.com

After a six-week strike, the United Auto Workers (UAW) reached “a historic tentative agreement with General Motors that paves the way for a just transition and wins record economic benefits for autoworkers.” And now, some experts argue that the resolution could also strengthen the development of electric vehicles. (EVS).

“Like the agreements with Ford and Stellantis, the GM agreement has led to record profits and record contracts. The deal includes benefits worth more than four times the amount of profits the union received from its 2019 contract. It provides more base pay increases than GM workers have received in the last 22 years, the UAW said in a statement.

According to the statement, the agreement includes a 25% increase in base pay by April 2028, and top wages with projected cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) will be increased cumulatively by 33% to more than $42 an hour. With the projected COLA, starting wages will increase by 70% to more than $30 an hour.

In a comment to Newsweek, Cornell University professor and labor expert Harry Katz said of the deals, “I think it has helped rather than hindered the development of electric vehicles.”

Why does this matter for EV development?

As Newsweek has reported, Ford, the maker of the Jeep, RAM and Chrysler brands, has been at the center of the EV conversation during the strike against GM and Stellantis.

According to Newsweek, during the negotiations, industry executives argued that they could not mass-produce EVs and remain competitive while paying higher wages. But the dilemma was false when automakers approved the deals, Jason Walsh, executive director of the Bluegreen Alliance (a coalition of environmental groups and labor organizations including the UAW), told Newsweek.

Higher costs for EV manufacturers

Still, according to Peter C. Earley, an economist at the American Institute for Economic Research, there are some compromises associated with entering into a wage negotiation.

“Yes, automakers are gaining some increased certainty in their cost structure, but only during the duration of the UAW agreement,” Earley said. “And if other aspects of production costs change – for example, the higher cost of inputs such as raw materials – the inflexibility (“stickiness”) of labor costs presents a burden to overcome – and potentially leads to higher final prices. is a compelling factor.”

According to him, by agreeing to unite the workforce on new EV and battery facilities, another layer of expense has been added to the price of the final product.

“Like tariffs, regulatory fees and other such costs, the increased expense of collective bargaining agreements will be borne by the end customer, not by the auto companies,” he said.

EV makers have bigger issues than just resolving the strike and related costs

According to Peter Glenn, founder and co-CEO of EV Life, for Ford, GM and Stellantis, the strike costs relatively little to resolve, and more importantly, it frees these automakers from two very big EV issues. Enables to address: EV green premium and lack of reliable public charging.

“One of the developments we’re excited to see in 2024 is how Ford and GM electric vehicles are gaining access to Tesla’s NACS Supercharger network, which will improve its sales,” Glenn said.

Glenn said Tesla’s public charging network is the only reliable charging network in the US, so when Ford, GM and other non-Tesla vehicles get access to them in 2024, their EV sales will grow faster because consumers will believe it That they can use Tesla. World-class charging network in their Ford or GM vehicles.

“By resolving the labor dispute and expanding manufacturing, Ford and GM can take full advantage of maximizing their EV sales as they gain access to NACS,” he said.

As far as the green premium on EVs is concerned, Glenn said it “could be a tall order.”

He said that according to KBB data, the average price of a non-luxury new car in the US is $45,000. And while the Ford Mach-E, Chevy Bolt and Equinox, and even Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 all cost less than $45,000, these EVs still cost more than equivalent commuter ICE vehicles like the Toyota RAV4 and Camry. $10,000 to $20,000 more.

“With interest rates unlikely to drop significantly until at least the end of 2024, automakers and consumers must look for new and innovative ways to finance EVs that differ from traditional auto loans,” he said. “

