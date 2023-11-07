Expert breaks down Ripple IPO hopes using the CEO's own words bitcoinist.com

Rumors of Ripple possibly issuing an initial public offering (IPO) have been circulating for some time. Although this has not been explicitly confirmed or denied by Ripple or its executives, an exclusive crypto founder has provided evidence that suggests that a Ripple IPO is not going to happen in the near future.

Ripple IPO not coming until after SEC lawsuit

In a post shared on his Was going to happen.

Regarding the reason for this, he recalled when he attended an event this year where he had the opportunity to discuss with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. He questioned Garlinhouse, particularly about the possibility of an IPO happening in the near future.

Mobarak said that Ripple’s CEO “clarified” in response to his question the fact that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would have to approve the company’s prospectus before it could be made public and noted that this was unlikely to happen. While his company still exists. A legal battle was going on with the Commission.

However, Garlinghouse reportedly stated that they were considering other options such as a liquidity program outside the United States, but did not give a timeframe as to when this might happen. Thus, Mobarak urged those who were spreading IPO rumors and even those who were ‘full of hope’ about the event to “restrain” their expectations.

XRP price fell to $0.68. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

John Deaton expressed similar sentiments.

In a post on his He did not give any specific reasons for his opinion. Instead, he added a caveat to his post, stating that he had “zero insider information.”

However, his opinion and the June 2024 timeframe may be related to the fact that an IPO is not expected until the SEC case against Ripple is over. Deaton previously said he did not expect a final decision by Judge Annalisa Torres until the end of the summer “at the earliest.” Additionally, it may take a year for either party to get a chance to file an appeal.

Meanwhile, regarding the settlement between the two parties, Deaton said that there are no existing or ongoing settlement negotiations between Ripple and the SEC. If so, the case could drag on longer than expected, resulting in Ripple having to apply to the SEC to approve its IPO prospectus.

Featured image from Binance, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com