Expert analysis: Which indoor smart trainer should you buy now

I remember when I went to Zwift headquarters last year to learn about a new project the brand was talking about. There have been rumors for a while about an outrageous design themed around the in-game Tron bike. However, there were no Tron bikes that day. Instead, Zwift announced Zwift Hub; A smart trainer that I knew would revolutionize the market. Turns out I was right on the money this time and our list of the best smart trainers for indoor cycling has never been the same.

Although I was not entirely right. I thought by now we all would have a clear picture and it would be back to business as usual with a new normal. As we head into the holidays, the situation is not quite the same. Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals have made the situation even more confusing.

My job is to review bike technology. A big part of this, partly because I love using them, is reviewing bike trainers. Despite that experience, I was really skeptical about the market and had to spend time sifting through prices and specifications to find out what the really good deals were, rather than just the ‘big discounts’. If you’re looking for a new trainer this winter, and want to grab a Cyber ​​Monday deal, here’s how I look at the market and which trainers I think are worth buying.

In Summary: The Best Black Friday Smart Trainer Deals

USA Quick Deals:

🚲 Saris H3 Smart Trainer: $649.99 $549.99 on Amazon

Zwift Hub One Smart Trainer: $748.99 $599.99 on Zwift

Wahoo Kickr Core Smart Trainer: $699.99 $599.99 at Wahoo

Garmin Tax Neo 2T Smart Trainer: $1399.99 $899.99 on Amazon

Wahoo Kickr Smart Trainer: $1299.99 $999.99 at Wahoo

UK Quick Deals:

🚲Zwift Hub One: £679.98 £549.99 on Zwift

Wahoo Kickr Core Smart Trainer: £649.99 £549.99 at Wahoo

🚲Garmin Tax Neo 2T Smart Trainer, £1199.99 £959.00 at Evans Cycles

Lifeline TT-01 Basic Trainer: £100.00 £13.49 at Wiggle

players and rules

The world of trainers have settled into a four-tier layout for the 2023/2024 winter training season. At the bottom in both usability and affordability is the wheel-on-trainer. These are great options when your budget is limited. Wheels-on-trainers were the standard for many years and will serve you well if this is where you need to start. However technology is moving on and these are no longer the heart of the market, so I’m going to leave them out of this discussion, other than to criticize the slightly crazy deal of 87% off. Lifeline TT-01 in WiggleWhich brings it down to just £13.49 plus shipping when you use code OUTLET10.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you have smart bikes. You can find them in our catalog best exercise bike But I’ve never been a fan of that word. While exercise bikes include spin bikes and gym bikes, they are distinct from the types of bikes designed to simulate outdoor riding. In this context we are talking about products that remove a wheel from a smart trainer and build a bike around it. They are an incredible luxury to use and are certainly the best in the field, but they are still too expensive for most people. I am going to keep these out of the discussion as well.

This leaves the wheel-off (direct-drive) smart trainer as the option most people are shopping for. There are a few levels to this option and a few main players. Like anything, there is always someone new trying to enter the market but the main players are currently Tax (owned by Garmin), Zwift, and Wahoo. There’s also the Elite, which is popular around the world, though less so in the US, and the Saris, which has seen financial difficulty in recent years and hasn’t launched any new products for some time.

As you shop for discounts, these are the styles of trainers you’re most likely to see on offer and these are the brands that are worth considering.

Tier 2: Budget Smart Trainer

Zwift Hub One makes the entire experience extremely simple at a good price (Image credit: Zwift)

I’m starting with Tier 2, or budget smart trainers, as this is the most popular option for most people. This is also a category of trainers zwift hub Everything has been destroyed. Every major brand used to have an option in this category – some had several – but those options are now either discontinued or make little sense to buy. There are some discounts but overall, there is no need to bother looking at the specifications as the price doesn’t matter anymore.

To compete in this category a brand has to sell at a price so low that it is unrecognizable compared to its price 18 months ago. It’s worth noting that there is still a brand that, with the current discount, might be worth considering if you’re in the US. That brand is saree.

Saris was once a credible player with a range of power meters and bike trainers that competed at every level of the market. Then the brand started swimming against a strong financial current. At this point, the innovation is essentially gone but all the same Saris H3 Smart Trainer Nearly four years on it’s still a good option. I really still miss the ease of using the Saris app to set a specific wattage in ERG mode, the specs give +/- 2% accuracy with 2000 watts and 20% gradient resistance. Besides, the price has also reduced considerably. The only caveat is that you need the 11-speed drivetrain.

Apart from the saree, you have two options that matter. If you’re planning on using Zwift for your indoor training software the Zwift Hub One is a brand new option that makes everything incredibly easy. Instead of worrying about a cassette, there’s a single cog that you can put your chain on and all your shifting will be virtual instead of on your bike.

The advantage of the Zwift Hub One is that you can use it on any bike you want without worrying about compatibility. You can also easily swap out bikes with different drivetrains, so it’s easy to share the same trainer. The downside is that you won’t be able to transfer outside of Zwift and this could be a problem going forward. It’s also worth considering that the Zwift Hub One is only accurate to +/-2.5% and resistance maxes out at 1800 watts or a 16% gradient.

If you would prefer to use a traditional cassette instead of a single sprocket and virtual shifting, the best option is the Wahoo Kickr Core. For the same price as the Zwift Hub One, you get a choice of 8, 9, 10, 11, or 12-speed cassette preinstalled. The specs are also slightly better at the same 1800 watts and 16% gradient but are accurate to +/-2%. I would argue that this is not particularly important but it is still a fact and it may matter to you. Both options also include a year of Zwift membership.

The Wahoo Kickr is an excellent all-around option for a premium smart trainer (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Tier 1: Premium Smart Trainer

These are premium options. Everything in this range offers something unique and different. It would be foolish to think that this part of the market hasn’t been affected at all by the Zwift Hub, but there are still a variety of players out there. Zwift has no competition here and the brands that were in this space are still there.

Wahoo

It starts with Wahoo. Wahoo has long been the biggest name in indoor trainers and the brand still has more than one option here. Brand new if you really want premium kicker move The most expensive is the Wheels Off Smart Trainer. The big feature is the 8 inches (20 cm) of back-and-forth movement, but there’s also the usual 2200 watts or 20% grade resistance and +/- 1% accuracy available. Wahoo isn’t offering any holiday discounts here but it’s an impressive kit.

If it’s a little out of your price range there is another option available wahoo kicker v6 , Resistance is the same 2200 watts or 20% grade but Wahoo has added a bunch of race-focused functionality in the last update. The Kickr has a race mode (essentially more accurate power readings) that is so fast that the UCI outlawed it at the last UCI Cycling eSports World Championships. Additionally, if Bluetooth or ANT+ causes dropouts for you, there are WiFi and direct Ethernet connection options as well. Even if racing isn’t your thing, adding the Wahoo Kickr Climb accessory means the front of your bike will raise and lower as you climb or descend on Zwift. Both the Kickr and Climb are on sale now.

Takx

Moving away from Wahoo, another premium option comes from fellow long-time player Tax. Garmin actually owns Tacx now so you may see it described differently but Tacx was an early smart trainer company and the brand has excellent products. Tacx Neo 2T also adds realism but not by moving the bike. Instead the brand uses the same system that provides resistance to the trainer moving slightly depending on the terrain you’re riding across. It’s surprisingly realistic and while not entirely necessary, it’s still fun.

Perhaps more interesting are the tax motion plates. Similar to the Wahoo Move, these provide movement to the trainer. The difference is that the Tacx approach is to make them available as a facilitator. At the moment the Tacx Neo 2T is cheaper than the Wahoo Kickr in the US anyway, but only equal to the price of the cassette that includes the Kickr and not the Tacx. The real competition is between the Kickr Move and Neo 2T+ Motion plates. Tacx offers similar specifications but when you add a cassette and motion plate, it’s a cheaper package. Plus, the deal is arguably better in the UK and Garmin is giving away the Motion Plate for free.

Aristocrat class

The last brand that might be worth looking at in this area is Elite. Elite recently introduced the Elite Justo and although it is not common in the US, the specifications are worth considering. Like the others you get 2200 watts or 24% grade resistance and +/-1% accuracy. You also get an absolutely beautiful design that gets significantly smaller and uses less plastic, Bluetooth bridging for Apple TV users, an optional Ethernet connection accessory, and more to better take you from rest breaks to work breaks. There is a system for. Unfortunately as interesting as Juso looks, there aren’t any deals to be found and when you compare it to the discounts available on other brands its price becomes hard to recommend.

If you have a dedicated bike for a trainer, the Kickr Core is a great option (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Which one to buy based on discount?

My advice here is very simple. If you have a dedicated bike for your trainer then get the Wahoo Kickr Core. It’s a great system at a good price and it preserves your ability to use whatever training software you want in the future. Choose the Zwift Hub One if you don’t have a dedicated bike for your trainer. Dropping or loading any bike on it is so easy that your life will become easier. Plus, it’s not impossible to use it with other systems since most of the time you don’t shift unless you’re on Zwift.

If you want to go for the premium option, Wahoo is again my recommendation for most people. The Wahoo Kickr V6 feature list is impressive and the connection options are always nice. The experience of dropping out of school is incredibly disappointing, and it does happen. You will have no way of knowing if this is a problem, so it’s great to include ways to resolve the problem. Unless you need the offer or you are in the US.

For some people the stationary nature of indoor smart trainers is torture. If that’s you then get the Tacx Neo 2T and add the Tacx Motion plates. The entire system is smooth, quiet, and far better than the myriad motion plates using inflatable balls you can find for less money (see Lifeline Rocker Plate for details). In the US it might make sense to add motion plates.

Other Black Friday deals

Source: www.cyclingnews.com