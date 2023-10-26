Experienced investor says stocks will rise sharply when Israel's ground attack on Gaza begins

According to a market veteran, if Israel sends troops to Gaza, stocks will rise instead of falling.

“That will be a signal to the market that it’s going to be very, very fast, and then we’ll be at the end of it,” Tim Anderson said Wednesday.

Anderson’s view conflicts with the consensus on Wall Street, where investors are concerned the Middle Eastern crisis could escalate into a broader conflict.

Wall Street is worried about Israel launching a ground offensive on Gaza — but one seasoned investor thinks it could set the stage for a stock market rally.

Tim Anderson, managing director of TJM Investments, which has been in the business for more than three decades, said on Wednesday that Israeli troops moving into the region could signal that the conflict in the Middle East is nearing its end, leading to power equities. Will help in raising it.

“The history of these Israeli conflicts … is that they don’t really last very long, and I think the market is on edge here,” he said on Fox Business’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

“It sounds a little strange to say this, but when the ground war in Gaza starts, I think that’s when the market will surge because that will be a signal to the market that it’s going to be very, very bullish, and Then we’ll be at the end of it,” Anderson said.

“As long as the market can see the light at the end of the tunnel, it will appreciate the start of that action.”

Stocks have fallen since Hamas’s first attack on Israel on October 7, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 4% over the past two and a half weeks.

Investors have instead turned to so-called “safe haven” assets that retain their value in times of geopolitical instability, increasing the value of both gold and the US dollar.

Anderson’s views conflict with the consensus on Wall Street, with many investors worried that a ground offensive increases the risk of the Middle Eastern crisis turning into a broader conflict involving other countries, including Iran.

EY chief economist Greg Daco warned earlier this week that the most serious scenario of an uncontrolled war between Israel and Hamas could see benchmark oil prices rise to $150 a barrel and increase market volatility.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com