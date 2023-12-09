Expensive debt and a mortgage timebomb: five ways rising interest rates have hit the UK

Photograph: Holly Adams/Reuters

Two years ago, the UK economy was entering an uncertain winter. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was hitting businesses hard. The furlough was over. Inflation was at a 10-year high of 5.1%.

It was against this backdrop – two years ago this week – that the Bank of England took its first temporary step to raise interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25%. A month ago, the bank had postponed a decision on raising rates amid concerns over the end of the government’s furlough scheme, amid poor financial markets. Few people could have predicted how far Threadneedle Street would go next.

Among independent forecasters, the expected average inflation reading by the end of 2022 was just 3.1% – nowhere near the peak of 11.1% in October 2022 that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After 13 more hikes since its first move in December 2021 – raising the base rate to 5.25% by August 2023, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis – the bank is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged for the third consecutive time at its next meeting. Hopefully on Thursday. While inflation remains above the bank’s 2% target, back at 4.6%, concerns are growing over the strength of the economy after the toughest round of rate rises in decades.

Here are five ways homes and businesses are feeling the pinch:

mortgage

The sharpest rise in interest rates in the 26-year history of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has set off a timebomb in the UK mortgage market.

Most home loans taken in recent years have a fixed rate – meaning the higher borrowing cost comes with a cap. About 55% of mortgages have been repriced since rates began rising in December 2021. Another 5 million are expected to be affected by 2026.

For the typical owner-occupier applying a fixed rate between the summer of this year and the end of 2026, the bank expects their monthly payments to increase by around £240, an increase of around 39%.

Many landlords have increased rents or sold properties to offset their higher borrowing costs. Given limited supply, tenants have faced annual rental inflation increases of more than 10% on new leases.

Credit Card

High street banks are passing the burden of rising interest rates onto borrowers who use credit cards and personal loans – increasing the pressure on families struggling to make ends meet amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Annual growth in all consumer loans was 8.1% in October, the fastest pace since 2018. The average quoted rates on credit cards have increased by about 5 percentage points over the past three years, to 25%.

Overall household debt levels are at their lowest since 2002, but this reflects the falling number of households with mortgages. With the cost of living rising, more than 24 million UK adults – 40% of the population – are planning to use credit to pay for Christmas presents this year.

Savings

High street banks have been slow to offer higher interest rates to savers – leading to accusations of profiteering from trade unions and MPs across the political spectrum. Meanwhile, many families are using their savings to pay the high prices of basic essentials.

Recent data from the Bank shows rates for quick access deposits increased by almost 0.9 percentage points between June and October after the Financial Conduct Authority set out an “action plan” to ensure higher rates are passed. Average quoted rates are starting to catch up of late. But.

However, important differences remain. While some accounts offer above the bank’s base rate of 5.25%, the average rate on easy access deposits in October was 1.99%, or 3.52% for fixed-term accounts, according to the latest data from the FCA.

trade credit

Interest rates on new bank loans to businesses have increased from around 2% at the beginning of the tightening cycle to around 7% today, while many companies have reported a decline in credit availability.

Under pressure from weak consumer demand and rising borrowing costs, the number of company bankruptcies has surged in recent months – reaching 2,315 in October, 18% more than the same month a year earlier. The performance of construction sector companies is the worst.

The Bank expects rising interest rates to slow down business investment growth. The government’s main priority is to increase investment in Britain, but high interest rates are hindering it.

market interest rates

A rise in UK interest rates relative to rates in other countries will generally cause the pound to appreciate in global currency markets. However, the bank’s tightening cycle matches that of other major central banks. Had Threadneedle Street not taken action, he said, sterling could have fallen significantly, leading to inflation by increasing the cost of imported goods.

Government bond yields in advanced economies have risen sharply, reflecting the actions of central banks, extremely high inflation and weak economic growth. The cost of issuing bonds for large corporates has also increased.

The city’s investors are betting that the next move by central banks will be to lower interest rates. With inflation low and the risk of recession rising, financial markets expect the Bank to initiate its first rate cut as early as the summer of 2024.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com