Expelled Ward Fund CEO stuck in City Hall corridors since July

Office of the Governor Nairobi City County. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Nairobi County Ward Development Fund CEO Josephine Kithu has been spending time in the corridors of City Hall since she was dramatically ousted from office in July.

This came to light during the interrogation of the executive staff by the County Assembly Labor Committee to establish how the CEO was removed and another person hastily appointed in an acting capacity.

The executive team being questioned on Thursday was led by borough administration executive Patrick Mbogo and acting county secretary Patrick Anyalo, who is also the head of the public service.

The MCA heard that on July 14, Kithu was escorted out of the office under the supervision of constables from the County Inspectorate Department.

After a video of his eviction from the office went viral, fresh reports emerged that Kithu has been transferred to the finance department. However, the MCA heard that Kithu was never adjusted in the new department.

“No one has posted him in any department or any area. She’s still in the corridors of City Hall but earning a salary. You (the executive) asked him to step aside to allow the audit. Is there any report in this regard?” South C MCA Abas Khalif said.

Abass further demanded to know whether a county secretary would be in a position to send someone on leave, noting that it is the investigative arm of the government that would request a certain person to step down.

Enalo said he came into office around April 2023 when the county assembly was already dealing with questions over ward funds.

The MCA claimed that the person appointed to replace Kithu was not vetted by the Public Service Board and was not appointed.

Analo said he was requested to appoint another person to act in the office because “I am equally the head of the Public Service Board”.

“Following the audit of the financial year 2022/23, the officer was requested to proceed on 30 days leave to allow for the audit of his office, while enjoying all his privileges. The CEO has not been removed from the post but has been transferred.

The committee sought to establish the exact office where Kithu was posted and whether his new role would have the same capabilities as the office for which he was interviewed and appointed.

Nominated MCA Joyce Kamua said it was unfair that county constables were tasked with evicting Kithu, describing the act as disgraceful.

“When he started asking why he was removed, you posted him to an office that did not exist and still does not exist. Is this the best way to treat your officers,” Kamau said.

On 3 August, Kithu wrote to the county secretary describing how he was forcefully removed from the office during the 14 July incident. She later submitted a letter, dated 13 June, instructing her to report to the County Executive Member for Finance.

Stay informed. Subscribe to our newsletter

The letter said that the officer was to be given other responsibilities in the Finance Department. However, Kithu said, despite reporting for work daily, this never happened.

Source: www.bing.com