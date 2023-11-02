Expedia Group Announces $5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Seattle, November 02, 2023–(Business Wire)–Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the share repurchase authorization of up to $5 billion of the Company’s common stock, effective immediately and in addition to the Company’s additional shares of the Company’s common stock. Share repurchase authorization currently outstanding.

Peter Kern said, “The decision to approve $5 billion of new share repurchase authorization reflects our confidence in the long-term vision of our company and the cash-generating power of our business, as well as our commitment to maximize returns for our shareholders. it shows.” Vice President and CEO of Expedia Group.

Expedia Group’s share repurchase authorizations have no fixed expiration dates and the Company is not obligated to acquire any specific number of shares. Under the programs, shares can be repurchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchase will be subject to the Company’s discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of Expedia Group’s common stock, general market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements and other businesses. Idea.

Expedia Group, Inc. Companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for passengers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Products and Technology, focused on the group’s product and technology strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, home to all of our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, which includes business-to-business solutions and relationships across the entire travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, VRBO®, Trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, eBookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group ™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruise™.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Expedia Group’s future shareholder returns, outlook and financial performance. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as Including our next quarter. Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

