Expecting Christmas gifts? FTC warns of fake shipping notification, invoice scams

Are you expecting the perfect Christmas gift to arrive at your doorstep?

If so, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is raising awareness and warning shoppers to beware of scammers during the holiday season.

In a news release Thursday, the FTC said scammers send fake invoices and shipping message scams.

But these scammers have malicious intentions and are attempting to steal consumers’ personal information, the government organization warned.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has warned online shoppers to beware of fraudsters during the holiday season. (iStock/iStock)

Like many scams, the FTC said the scammers will impersonate multiple companies and send confirmation emails and text messages after the order is placed.

However, the scammer’s nearly identical message will dupe consumers by asking them to click on a link.

The FTC said fraudsters may say consumers missed a delivery attempt and ask them to click on a link to reschedule the delivery. Or it may say the item is ready to ship but the consumer needs to update their shipping preferences.

Other scams create a sense of urgency by saying that if the consumer does not respond immediately, they will return the package to the sender.

Boxes on display at the U.S. Postal Service facility in Van Nuys, California. (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/File/Getty Images)

Officials say the scammer hopes the victim will click on the link, which will immediately prompt them to enter personal information, including: online banking information, social media accounts and email addresses.

The FTC warned that clicking on the scammer’s link could also install harmful malware on the victim’s phone or computer that would steal personal information.

FedEx employees make the delivery. (iStock/iStock)

What to do:

If you get a message about an unexpected package delivery, an invoice for something you didn’t order, or anything else that asks you to click a link or call a number, So don’t do this.

If you think the message may be legitimate, contact the shipping company using a phone number or website you know is genuine. Do not use the information provided in the message.

If you think it might be about something you ordered recently, go to the site where you purchased the item and check the shipping and delivery status there.

“No matter the time of year, it’s always beneficial to keep your personal information secure,” the FTC said.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com