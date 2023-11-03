Expecting an NFT, Crypto or VDA gift this Diwali? Here are the tax implications

If the total value of gifts exceeds Rs 50,000, crypto gifts received will be taxed as ‘income from other sources’ at regular slab rates.

India introduced legislation to define taxation on transactions involving virtual digital assets (VDAs), which also includes cryptocurrencies.

The legal framework will impact all individuals as well as businesses and exchanges. It explains how and at what rate the profit from the sale of VDA will be taxed.

Let’s first understand the term ‘Virtual Digital Asset’ (VDA), which is defined as ‘any information or code or number or token (not Indian or any foreign currency) generated by cryptographic means’:

– Providing digital representation with or without discussion; And

– with a store of value or unit of account with an underlying promise of value; And

– used in (but not limited to) financial transactions or investments; And

-Can be transferred, stored or traded electronically

NFTs and any other tokens of similar nature are included in the definition (Government will notify NFTs which will be included)

tax on crypto gifts

The determination of tax on gifts varies depending on whether it is money, immovable property or movable property. VDA was included in the ambit of movable assets in Budget 2022. Therefore, if the total value of gifts exceeds Rs 50,000, the crypto gifts received will be taxed as ‘income from other sources’ at regular slab rates.

Crypto can also be gifted via gift cards, crypto tokens or crypto paper wallets or airdrops. Crypto received as gifts from relatives will be tax-free. However, if the value of a crypto gift from a non-relative exceeds Rs 50,000, it becomes taxable in the hand of the recipient. Tax will be at the rate of 30 percent (plus cess and surcharge as applicable).

Gifts will be taxed at the value determined as per Rule 11UA, i.e. at the fair market value of the token as on the date of receipt on the exchange or DEX. 30 percent tax will be levied on such value.

Gifts received on special occasions such as marriage or through inheritance or will are also exempt from taxes. Gifts received on Diwali are not exempt unless these are exchanged between relatives, as specified in the Income Tax Act. Relative means husband, wife, brothers and sisters or any lineal line or descendant of that person.

Archit Gupta is the Founder and CEO of Clear.in

