Expect a market decline. search for alpha

By Brian Nelson, CFA

We thought the back half of 2023 would be a bit turbulent for the market after the huge surge in big cap tech and large cap growth during the first half of the year, but the last few months have been disappointing, to say the least. fewer. Obviously, volatility is something we were expecting, but calendar third quarter earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta Platform (META), and Amazon (AMZN) weren’t bad. . All. All four of these mega-cap giants demonstrated a good net cash rich balance sheet and tremendous free cash flow generation, and their outlooks were not bad by any means.

The market’s short-sighted focus on the pace of cloud revenues, expense management and ad spend – all of which are fine, if not healthy, in our view – may explain the selloff to some extent, but we think the weakness is overblown. However, perhaps it may be market technicalities that are largely to blame for investors moving away from these names. Right now, investors are looking at a cap-weighted market that has broken out of its uptrend to the downside, while it has also broken out to the downside of its 200-day moving average (see image below) – all this, while the 10 Annual fiscal rates have risen around 5% over the past 12-18 months, and geopolitical uncertainty has increased.

The technical condition of the market looks ominous. (Trading View)

This bears repeating: Equity performance has been disappointing following Q3 reports from some of the market favorites, with many mega caps experiencing a strong pop following their reports, but gains will be wiped out during the next trading session. . We are still big believers in big cap tech and the stylistic area of ​​large cap growth, and it is possible that many investors are migrating to the fixed income and bond markets with their capital, but we have clearly seen nothing in this. What we haven’t seen are Big Cap Tech and Large Cap Growth bellwether reports which will be solely responsible for the sharp selloff. Unfortunately, from a technical perspective, we will need a washout lower with some dedication before the market starts moving upward again.

It seems as if the market is just not getting the data to feel comfortable. Microsoft’s stellar third quarter report was overshadowed by Google’s cloud revenue decline. Meta’s stellar third quarter report was muted by commentary about some advertising weaknesses in the current quarter, while Amazon’s strong and better-than-expected free cash flow performance in the third quarter report reflected broader concerns about the retail economic environment. -based concerns. , This all doesn’t bode well for Apple (AAPL), which is due to report in the coming week. We’re not sure there’s a print that Apple could reasonably offer that would make the market happy. Mister Market is after the pain, and we’re not sure Big Cap Tech and Large Cap Growth investors deserve it.

There may also be some macroeconomic concerns which may impact the market. Many economists continue to predict a recession at some point in the coming quarters, something they have been doing for the better part of a year now, with the economy still thriving thanks to a resilient job market. Real estate markets are quite hurt given rising borrowing costs and secular trends of e-commerce and work from home weighing against the long-term outlook of retail equity REITs and office equity REITs respectively. Some may also be concerned that additional savings built up during the COVID-19 pandemic are waning, while others cite student-loan payment resumption as another concern. However, a look at Visa’s (V) quarterly report points to continued strength in consumer spending, which flies in the face of these concerns.

We’ve never been huge fans of equity REITs or utilities, given their net heavy balance sheets, and consumer staple stocks are no longer the safe havens they used to be, as many have been growing their dividend liabilities for decades, Many are now facing volume pressure. As consumers trade in private label goods. The banks are too “investable” in our view, and SVB Financial Group is just one example of how quickly things can unravel for a bank that has lost control of its duration risk. At the very least, it can be said that banks are somewhat overleveraged on the yield curve and their cash-based sources of intrinsic value are unclear. We do not see equity REITs, utilities, consumer staples stocks or banks providing enough footing to drive these markets higher. Leadership, in our view, must come from big cap tech and large cap growth, and it seems investors are removing these generals one by one.

There are restaurants that are facing pressure over concerns over weight loss drugs. It’s too early to estimate the long-term impact Novo Nordisk (NVO) Ozempic and Eli Lilly (LLY) Monjaro will have on changing food consumption habits, but the market is pricing in a meaningful impact. Although some consumers may change their habits, we think restaurants will find a way to innovate to meet changing consumer demand in the long term. A good example over the past few years has been McDonald’s (MCD), which has repeatedly adjusted its menu in response to consumers seeking healthier items. When it comes to restaurants, we like Mickey D’s, Chipotle (CMG), and Domino’s (DPZ), although only Chipotle has been performing well recently.

McDonald’s and Domino’s have lagged the market so far this year. (Trading View)

As it relates to high yield names, it may be too hard to pass up Altria Group’s (MO) estimated ~10% dividend yield. The tobacco giant reported third-quarter 2023 results on October 26, showing how its asset-light business model continues to generate lots of cash. Traditional free cash flow generation through the first nine months of 2023 came in at ~$5.9 billion, while cash dividends paid came in at ~$5 billion, resulting in good free cash flow coverage of the payout. Although sales momentum remains weak at Altria, gross profit is moving in the right direction. The firm has increased its dividend 58 times over the past 54 years, and it targets mid-single-digit dividend growth annually.

The first page of our 16-page report on Altria. (valuantum)

Nevertheless, investors should understand that higher yield is synonymous with higher risk, and dividends should be viewed as capital appreciation that could otherwise have been achieved if dividends had not been paid. One of the most informative videos worth watching to learn about dividends is Free covering the concept of the dividend fallacy. The free dividend fallacy states that dividends are not independent of the stock price. When a company pays a dividend, its share price drops by the amount of the dividend on the ex-dividend date. As we’ve noted in prior notes, if one hypothetically owned a stock that was priced at $10 per share, and it paid a dividend, one now owns a stock that was priced at $9 per share, whereas Shareholders have $1 in dividends. They don’t have a $10 stock and a $1 dividend. Many Seeking Alpha readers should study the price action around dividend payments for companies in their portfolio to better understand this dynamic. There is nothing like dividend bond coupon payments.

All told, investors are facing a very difficult market environment, including tough technicals, concerns over consumer spending, higher 10-year Treasury rates and rising geopolitical tensions. We don’t like many sectors other than big cap tech, and we’re still big fans of the stylistic area of ​​large cap growth compared to small cap value. We thought the big cap technical reports weren’t bad at all, but the market is shooting up the generals, and that means the market may need to move lower before it moves upward again. We like the cash-based sources of intrinsic value at Microsoft and Alphabet, the long-term growth story at Chipotle, as well as the high dividend yield of ~10% at Altria. We are still bullish on equities, but the market has certainly been disappointing over the past few months.

