October 29, 2023
Expect a market decline. search for alpha


Violetastoimenova

By Brian Nelson, CFA

We thought the back half of 2023 would be a bit turbulent for the market after the huge surge in big cap tech and large cap growth during the first half of the year, but the last few months have been disappointing, to say the least. fewer. Obviously, volatility is something we were expecting, but calendar third quarter earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta Platform (META), and Amazon (AMZN) weren’t bad. . All. All four of these mega-cap giants demonstrated a good net cash rich balance sheet and tremendous free cash flow generation, and their outlooks were not bad by any means.

The technical condition of the market looks ominous. (Trading View)

McDonald’s and Domino’s have lagged the market so far this year. (Trading View)

The first page of our 16-page report on Altria. (valuantum)

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Trump protests ‘political’ legal battles, attacks primary rivals at Las Vegas rally – The Nevada Independent

Trump protests ‘political’ legal battles, attacks primary rivals at Las Vegas rally – The Nevada Independent

October 29, 2023
Georgia Restaurant Institute on ‘Unable to Parent’ Fee and Needs to Take It National

Georgia Restaurant Institute on ‘Unable to Parent’ Fee and Needs to Take It National

October 29, 2023

You may have missed

More help arrived in Acapulco, and the death toll from the storm rose to 39 as debris was discovered by searchers.

October 29, 2023
Britain's wealth managers on the ropes as their own shares plummet

Britain’s wealth managers on the ropes as their own shares plummet

October 29, 2023
Trump protests ‘political’ legal battles, attacks primary rivals at Las Vegas rally – The Nevada Independent

Trump protests ‘political’ legal battles, attacks primary rivals at Las Vegas rally – The Nevada Independent

October 29, 2023
Georgia Restaurant Institute on ‘Unable to Parent’ Fee and Needs to Take It National

Georgia Restaurant Institute on ‘Unable to Parent’ Fee and Needs to Take It National

October 29, 2023
11b7078478aae20bb47e92cc46a92c19

Alwaleed Philanthropies joins forces with the World Scout Movement to promote forest conservation and environmental sustainability

October 29, 2023
How Bank of America Corporation is shaping the future of finance

How Bank of America Corporation is shaping the future of finance

October 29, 2023