Expect a bullish trend, but be prepared for a bear market

The AgMarket.net team had anticipated the USDA to revise the U.S. corn crop higher in the November WASDE report, but we were surprised by how aggressive the upward revision was. The average U.S. yield increased 1.9 bushels to 174.9 bushels, the fourth-highest national yield on record, but still below trend. Yields in nearly all primary corn-growing states rose from the previous month, except for Nebraska and Kansas, which were revised slightly lower. Record-high yields are forecast in seven states, including Indiana, Ohio, New York, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

The USDA revised up the demand side of the US balance sheet to offset some of the increase in production. Exports rose to 2.075 billion bushels from 2.025 the previous month, which was also a surprise. Most of the trade expected unchanged or smaller export demand due to disappointing sales outside Mexico, which is at the forefront of sales this marketing year, leading to better sales optics. Ethanol demand rose to 5.325 billion bushels, up 25 million from the previous month, while feed and residual use also rose by 50 million bushels. The net effect of these adjustments is that estimated ending stocks will come in at 2.156 billion bushels – which is 45 million bushels more than last month’s estimate and, if successful, would reach the highest level in five years. We would argue that chances are high that the demand portion of the balance sheet is probably overstated, which could result in stocks closing higher in upcoming reports.

Producers storing unsold bushels should realize that there is a downside risk to the price due to this larger anticipated carryout. After being in a bull market for several years, this marketing year it feels like we have transitioned into a bear market.

The market currently pays you about $0.15 to store corn from December through March.

This is paying you $0.23 to store corn in May and $0.32 to store corn through July, which is undoubtedly attractive compared to selling the grain out of the field at a time that is traditionally the worst of the year to sell. One of the times. If a grower doesn’t do something to lock in this carry, unfortunately, they may find themselves with expensive storage bills and corn prices way above where they were rising when the corn was put in the bin, if demand is up. There is no surprising increase or decrease in world supplies.

This is because in bear markets, spot futures prices fall to the level where their previous front-month contract went off the board. The September 2023 futures contract went off the board at $4.62 1/2 in September, with the contract’s low at $4.55 ¾ the same day. Without any significant surprises on either side of the supply or demand balance sheets, the December corn price will decline to the same price level. As soon as or before the December corn contract goes into delivery.

The pattern of spot prices falling to levels where the previous spot price went off the board may continue into the summer. This means that if you haven’t locked in that carry, you could end up with the same futures price during the delivery period in the July contract as the September contract, but that’s not the only risk.

In addition to the possibility of missing carry, there is also the cost of storing grain due to the high interest rate period we are currently in. The current interest cost of storing grain on the farm is estimated at 3 1/2 cents. a month, so the interest cost on grain storage next summer will easily cost you $0.24.

The only way to prevent the interest costs of storing grain on the farm is to not store it. Producers must consider storage costs in determining how long they plan to keep grain on the farm. Historically, if you keep grain off the market, the basis will improve as the market tries to entice you to bring it to market. The question you must ask yourself this year is whether the base improvement will be enough to offset storage costs. If you do not believe the basis will improve enough to offset storage costs, consider transferring grain and maintaining ownership on paper through futures or options strategies.

To reduce the risk of missing a carry, consider selling futures for the delivery time you expect to take the grain to market. Use May futures to lock in carry for the May delivery period. If you want to give yourself some flexibility, consider using put options as a way to lock in carries, but keep some upside potential available.

If you have any questions or would like specific recommendations for your operations, do not hesitate to contact me directly at 815-665-0461 or anyone on the AgMarket.Net team at 844-4AGMRKT.

