Expansion of SSW Law, the largest black owned and operated law firm

By black enterprise editor

SSW Law Group (SSW), a Black- and women-owned law firm based in Newark, New Jersey, has added two new offices in New York and Pennsylvania and expanded to create a national firm

SSW Law Group (SSW), a Black- and women-owned law firm based in Newark, New Jersey, has added two new offices in New York and Pennsylvania and expanded to create a national firm that now includes nearly 40 The team has joined. Employee. The law firm now offers wide-ranging expertise in real estate/economic development, education, litigation and government affairs.

“SSW believes that the legal representation of urban communities across the country should directly reflect their identity and values,” said Kelvin Souder, co-founder and managing member of the law firm. With this expansion, we are building an organization that is uniquely positioned to meet the omnipresent needs of our neighbors in cities across the country.”

In 2015, Kelvin Sauder, Esq., Khalifa Shabazz, Esq., and Kyana Wooldridge, Esq. Formed SSWs, thereby increasing their ability to respond to competitive contracts. The formation of his law firm provided the deep talent needed to meet the challenging needs of urban New Jersey. With this expansion, SSW Law Group will now have offices in Newark, Manhattan and Philadelphia to better address the needs of its clients across the country.

“SSW was always founded on more than just practicing law; It is about creating a legacy of inclusion and excellence in the legal sector. We are excited to begin this new chapter and strengthen our commitment to driving change through dedicated and culturally competent legal representation,” said Kyanna Wooldridge, Esq. SSW Co-Founder.

“With our geographic growth, we are strengthening our ability to advocate for educational and economic empowerment on a broader scale,” said Khalifa Shabazz of Esk. SSW Co-Founder.

As a national firm, SSW will focus its attention on the areas it has successfully represented:

• real estate: Founding member Kelvin Souder has successfully represented large-scale mixed-use, municipal, commercial and industrial developments, including advising HBCU presidents on expanding the use of public-private partnerships.

• government affairs: Member James Gee and Member Jay Red represent the New Jersey Urban Mayors Association as well as numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies from across the country.

• Education/Nonprofit: Founding member Khalifa Shabazz provides consultation to most urban school districts in New Jersey, including the Paterson Board of Education and the development of Hinchliffe Stadium.

• Litigation: Member Philip Hamilton and Member Lance Clark successfully negotiated a settlement on behalf of the estate of Eric Garner.

• Health/Cannabis: Member George Vasquez secured preferential rights to open cannabis dispensaries for formerly incarcerated individuals.

“SSW lawyers exemplify that there are no limits to the heights that can be reached when talent meets opportunity,” said James Lewis, Esq., president of the Garden State Bar Association. “For many of us, seeing is believing, and SSW has opened its doors to members of the Garden State Bar Association, including prospective lawyers from diverse backgrounds, so they can see what the highest standards of the profession But there’s room for them.”

The American Bar Association has found that only 4.5%, or 1,836, of the 40,800 lawyers in the state of New Jersey are black. Of that number, more than 25% are solo practitioners, with an average of less than one black attorney in each of the state’s 10,482 law firms.

According to the SBA, 8 out of 10 small businesses have no employees. Of the 33.2 million small businesses, 27.1 million are run by a single owner and have no employees. Only 16% of all small businesses in America have 1-19 employees.

This news was first reported by blackbusiness.com

Source: www.blackenterprise.com