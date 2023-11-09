EXP World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings launches Chief Financial Officer transition plan

Current CFO Jeff Whiteside will remain at EXP World Holdings until December 1, 2023

Chief Accounting Officer Kent Cheng will serve as Principal Financial Officer

BELLINGHAM, Washington, November 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company of eXp Realty®, Virbella and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Jeff Whiteside is stepping down from his position and a search process has been initiated to identify his successor. Whiteside will remain with the company until December 1, 2023 to support the transition. The company and its board of directors will work with an outside search firm to identify its next CFO. In the interim, Kent Cheng, Chief Accounting Officer of EXP World Holdings, will assume the role of Principal Financial Officer until named CFO.

“I want to thank Jeff for his contributions to EXP World Holdings,” said Glen Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EXP World Holdings and EXP Realty. “Jeff’s financial expertise has helped the company evolve during a period of growth and change over the past five years. On behalf of the Board and our entire team, I thank him for his many contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I am delighted that Kent will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer. I have worked closely with him over the past three years and expect this transition to be seamless as we continue to execute our financial objectives and begin the search for our next CFO.

“It is a privilege to work with such a talented finance organization, executive team and impressive team of global agents as we collectively navigate a rapidly evolving market landscape,” said Whiteside. “I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to eXp World Holdings over the past five years. I look forward to seeing their continued success as they build out their agent-centric innovation model.”

Randall Miles, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Jeff for his contributions as CFO. We appreciate his expertise in building a strong finance team that will continue to lead during the transition period. As a leading innovator in the real estate industry, eXp World Holdings is well-positioned to continue its successful future-focused momentum.

Whiteside’s planned departure is not the result of any disagreement regarding the company’s financial statements or disclosures.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. About this

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company of eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

EXP Realty is the world’s largest independent real estate company with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, and Mexico. , Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to grow internationally. As a publicly traded company, EXP World Holdings offers real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for contributing to production goals and the overall growth of the company. EXP World Holdings and its businesses offer a full range of brokerage and real estate technology solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage models, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbella, a comprehensive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to become more connected and productive. Powered by SUCCESS® Enterprises Success® Magazine and its related media properties, founded in 1897, is a leading personal and business development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

safe harbor statement

The statements made herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Can vary. In such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; Difficulty in keeping expenditure growth at a modest level while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. Is not limited to.

