Exoworld partners with Sp4ce Games in major VeChain-powered collaboration. , Crypto Times

Exoworlds partners with Sp4ce Games in major VeChain-powered collaboration

Leading the blockchain gaming industry, Exoworlds, an innovative sci-fi NFT project built on the VeChainThor blockchain, has announced its collaboration with Sp4ce Games, a rising star in blockchain-based gaming.

This strategic partnership symbolizes much more than just a collaboration. This is a transformational effort that aims to strengthen Exoworlds’ position in the NFT gaming market.

It is reported that Sp4ce will bring to the table a wide range of game tailored content, strategic expertise, precise marketing strategies, and growth-catalyzing tools aimed at enhancing Exoworlds’ offering and expanding its presence in the blockchain gaming sector.

Unlike Ethereum’s proof-of-work model, VeChainThor uses Proof-of-Authority (PoA) to enable negligible transaction fees for developers.

This PoA has been proven to handle transactions up to three times the speed of Ethereum, reducing server load to a great extent

These advantages make VeChain an ideal platform for blockchain gaming and NFT projects like Exoworlds.

The blockchain gaming sector has absolutely exploded over the past year, with data from DappRadar showing that gaming activity on blockchain networks has increased by 2,000% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022. In fact, more than half of all blockchain transactions are now related to gaming applications.

The growth has been particularly evident in 2023, as blockchain gaming projects have attracted a total of $2.3 billion in investments.

Hot off the press, our State of Blockchain Gaming in Q3 2023 report is here! Daily UAW for gaming projects increased by 12% to an average of 786,766. Gaming projects also attracted investments of $600 million in the same period. Full report👇 @BGameAlliance – DappRadar Insights (@InsightsByDR) 12 October 2023

This investment was spread over three quarters, with $739 million in the first quarter, $973 million in the second and $600 million in the third.

