AI innovator brings together transportation leaders to streamline capital project execution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xodigo , The leading provider of non-intrusive subsurface imaging solutions today announced the formation of its Transportation Advisory Board. Comprised of internationally recognized transportation leaders, this initiative underscores Exodigo’s commitment to fostering artificial intelligence (AI) innovation that accelerates safer, more efficient capital project delivery around the world.

“The expertise and global perspective of these leaders will be invaluable in advancing the future of AI-powered, non-intrusive subsurface imaging and strengthening our position as the leading partner for significant capital projects,” said CEO and Co-Founder Jeremy Suard. will be.” Exodigo.

The members of the Transport Advisory Board were carefully selected for their commitment to innovation, extensive experience and their achievement as change makers and enablers within the global transport sector. Each consultant also brings deep regional knowledge in key markets.

The new global board includes a diverse group of experts. American advisors include: Peter Rogoff, principal and managing partner of his private consulting firm The Contorta Group, which he founded after a career in public service, including former CEO of Sound Transit, Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy, and federal This included working as a transit administrator. Obama Administration; Michael Schneider, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of InfraStrategies, LLC, former CEO of PB Consult, former Senior Vice President of HDR and Executive Vice President of WSP; and Lou Shipley, senior lecturer at Harvard Business School and three-time tech CEO. The board includes Israeli consultant Barak Kirshner, CEO of BLK Consulting Ltd., a consulting firm focused on transportation, energy, water and environment and housing enterprises and PPP initiatives in Israel, the United States and European markets, as well as the UK Consultant Simon is also involved. Wright, former CEO of Crossrail Ltd and now an independent consultant.

“Throughout my career in transit, I have seen firsthand the impact inaccurate underground information can have on project delivery,” said Schneider. “By directly addressing that issue, Xodigo is redefining the landscape of public transportation. I am thrilled to be part of this transformational journey that ensures critical projects are delivered on time and on budget.”

As Exodigo continues its mission to revolutionize the way industries understand and navigate the subsurface, the committee’s collective knowledge and insight will be vital in building global partnerships. Already helping companies around the world including CalTrans, Colas Rail, LA Metro, SEPTA, and VINCI avoid unnecessary capital project risks, delays, and budget overruns, Exodigo is currently exploring the possibilities in European, Israeli and Focusing on deepening its stronghold in the US markets. Partnerships in new markets with the support of our advisors.

“During my tenure as National Federal Transit Administrator and CEO of the transportation industry, it was very common for major capital projects to endure painfully expensive delays due to poorly mapped or incorrectly marked underground utilities. “Mapping technology is truly game-changing, and I look forward to advising the company on how it can help our industry avoid these unnecessary risks,” said Rogoff.

About Exodigo

Exodigo is a leading provider of non-intrusive subsurface imaging solutions to transportation, energy, utilities and construction customers worldwide. By combining advanced multi-sensing technology with artificial intelligence, Exodigo provides unprecedented solutions to accurately and efficiently map the underground. For more information please visit www.exonigo.com.

