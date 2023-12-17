December 17, 2023




Akshita Jolly

2023-12-17,07:00 IST

www.herzindagi.com








    Looking for some best exercises that you can perform at home for lazy winter mornings? See these exercises to reduce belly fat. Tap to see.








Bicycle crunches

    It is an amazing exercise to tone the belly area. It is just like the way you ride a bicycle. This exercise also strengthens your core and you can perform it at home easily.








Jump squats

    Jump squats boost your heart rate while working on your hamstrings and glutes. It helps with weight management as well.








Lunges

    Lunges target your quads, hamstrings and glutes. They also require balance which activates your core.








Jumping jacks

    This is one of the easiest exercises that you can perform to shed those extra kilos. It is a kind of full-body workout exercise that promotes heart health as well.








Yoga

    For lazy mornings, yoga can be the best exercise that you can perform during the cold weather. It also elevates your mood and improves your flexibility.








