Executives at Blackstone, the company that manages over a trillion dollars, starred in a self-deprecating and lavishly produced video inspired by Taylor Swift, and the world couldn't handle it. - LuxuryLaunch

When it comes to asset management no one can beat Blackstone. The multinational private equity company manages a massive $1 trillion in assets. To put this into perspective, this is more money than the GDP of Switzerland. In addition to being one of the largest investment firms in the world, specializing in credit and hedge fund investments, they are trying to look good dancing in a Taylor Swift video. Like Taylor Swift, they’ve managed to make the world stop and take notice, but not in a good way. Already dubbed the worst corporate video of the year, the Internet’s latest madness features company bigwigs including Blackstone Chairman Jonathan Gray, CFO Michael Chae, and board member Christine Anderson, keeping up with tradition and creating their own. Are seen dancing on pop songs. ,

The video, titled “Alternatives”, was Blackstone’s 2023 holiday video and garnered significant attention, with Gray, Blackstone’s Chairman and COO, playing a central role. The inspiration for the video came to Gray after attending a Taylor Swift concert. Former SAP CEO Jennifer Morgan, global head of portfolio operations, finally jumps into the mix, showing up in a white fur jacket and making very little effort to save the day. Senior people at the company bring out their inner child with talking points like ‘We buy assets and make them better’ and ‘Great returns for institutions and private wealth solutions’.

Via YouTube/@Blackstone

The Internet, a cruel place, did what it does best, and the ridicule started raining down. According to the DailyMail, a leading UK hedge fund manager said: ‘This is painful beyond belief. Complete ego. ‘What a bunch of shameful clowns.’ The so-called clowns are money-making sharks of the corporate world. Blackstone’s Schwarzman to receive more than $1 billion in salary dividends in 2022 In 2023, he became the same person who gave the green light to Blackstone’s disastrous edition of the Eraiz tour.

Source: luxurylaunches.com