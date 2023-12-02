Executive Sketch: Matheson leads NRECA in an era of big change for utilities

(Washington, DC) – The 15th Annual State of the Energy Industry Forum at the National Press Club – … [+] NRECA CEO Jim Matheson talks about the challenges cooperatives face in bringing broadband access to their members. Sponsored by USEA.

Jim Matheson, Chief Executive Officer of National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, has his name recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In conversation he talks about it as if it dwarfs his other achievements. When he was 17, he achieved his fleeting fame at East High School in Salt Lake City with the largest game of musical chairs: 1,789. Sadly, his record has been broken but his achievement is recorded in the 1979 edition of the World Record Book.

At first glance, Matheson has led a life that has been one of rather straightforward accomplishments of musical chairs. From Salt Lake City schools, Matheson went to Harvard for his BA and UCLA for his MBA. Then business, then Congress, and finally the huge office – physically and metaphorically – that he now occupies.

When I visited him at the NRECA building in Arlington, Virginia, he enthusiastically told me about musical chairs.

Washington DC. Arlington, across the Potomac, can be called an edge city and a booming city. It was once home to mortgage brokers, appliance repair shops, struggling ethnic restaurants, and plenty of apartments and small houses. Until the 1968 riots, most Washingtonians knew only about Arlington as the location of Arlington National Cemetery.

Now Arlington is thriving commercially and residentially. Most of the small shops are gone, and Arlington is actually a city that favors business and professionals. Demand for apartments is on the rise – even more so since Amazon AMZN chose Arlington as its second headquarters. big stuff.

NRECA is a landlord

So it is particularly fortunate that one of its landlords is NRECA. With great fanfare, it moved from the nation’s capital to Arlington in 1994 and built two buildings on Arlington’s main street – Wilson Boulevard. What sets them apart is the plaza that invites people: it is a mini-park with buildings and access to several restaurants, called the Electric Cooperative Plaza.

Matheson proudly told me that NRECA only occupies a few floors and that renting the rest helps keep membership dues and fees down.

I came to the headquarters on Wilson Blvd. To meet Matheson and try to get the size of the guy running NRECA. The other two electricity trade associations recently got new leaders: Dan Brouillette at the Edison Electric Institute and Scott Corwin at the American Public Power Association. Having spent seven years at NRECA, Matheson is a veteran of the group.

I had met Matheson before, once at the National Press Club and several times at a United States Energy Association virtual press briefing.

It was the first time we’d met in such a long time, and my reaction to the smile was the instinctive attraction that she must be in movies. That man is tall and handsome. In my decades of interviewing experience, there is politeness and there is charm. Matheson has plenty of the latter qualities.

He served for 14 years in the House of Representatives as Utah’s only Democrat. He was born into politics and was born into pressure as a Democrat in a very conservative state: his father, also a Democrat, was governor.

In the House, Matheson co-chairs the conservative Democrat Blue Dog coalition on a number of issues. He opposed abortion but supported stem cell research; He opposed Obamacare but voted against its repeal.

Matheson survived redistricting in Utah. When he left Congress, it was his choice to do so.

He was close to and somewhat mentored by famed Michigan Representative John Dingell, who was known for his tough investigations and his handling of witnesses who testified before him on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Apparently, Matheson admired the shrewd Dingell and learned the ways of Congress. He speaks with respect and affection about Dingell, who died in 2019.

Unlike other Washington-based trade associations, NRECA is a huge service organization, divided into departments – only one of which is lobbying – that take care of many aspects of housekeeping for cooperative utilities. Its budget is $266 million, with EEI comprising $90 million and APPA PPA comprising $36 million. NRECA handles everything from information programs to health insurance and social welfare aspects to working in an electric cooperative.

Matheson pushes big issues

Matheson chose to pursue larger issues, particularly rural broadband access and supply issues such as pole transformer shortages. He and the association have raised concerns over the future demand versus supply of electricity across the country. He sees it as a clear and present danger, which can cause sleep disturbance. He regularly hears from his members about growth, steady growth,

Matheson is a consummate Westerner, but only the lizard-skin cowboy boots he wore betrayed this. He tells me he loves the outdoors but other than horseback riding and skiing, he doesn’t follow a lot of traditional Western activities. He doesn’t hunt or fish. “I just love being outside,” he tells me.

He is a Mormon but doesn’t make an issue of it. When I asked him about his beliefs, he said that the family values ​​he cherishes are important to him and he believes they are good values ​​for society. His wife, Amy, is a pediatrician and they have two sons, William, 25, and Harris, 17.

After graduating from business school, Matheson joined a company that developed commercial power plants. His love of rural electric cooperatives – there are seven in Utah – came after he became Congressman.

After leaving the House, Matheson worked as a lobbyist at the prestigious Washington law firm of Squire Patton Boggs. “I didn’t like being a hired gun,” he says.

So when he was offered the position after working as a lobbyist for 17 months, he joined NRECA. He says he loves the association and its members.

“I really love this job,” he says, as if he’s afraid I won’t believe him. I believe in him.

My inquiries with some of the association’s 900 members spread across the country revealed that they enjoyed doing Matheson’s work. The NRECA rating as an employer on Glassdoor is high – as is the rental income from the office block in Arlington.

