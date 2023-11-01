Exclusive: UK scraps state guarantees on nearly £1 billion of COVID loans

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) – The UK government has lifted guarantees on about 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of bank loans made to ailing businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving lenders in trouble for some lending. Will have to face. Will not have to pay.

Previously unreported data obtained by Reuters under a Freedom of Information (FOI) request shows that the state-owned British Business Bank (BBB) ​​– which manages the loan schemes – made 10,786 loans worth a total of £979 million in the year to October. State guarantee has been removed. .11, to save taxpayers from some loss.

Although the amount is only a fraction of the 77 billion pounds of loans issued so far, the move came after pressure from lawmakers and Britain’s public spending watchdog, who criticized the programs for being too loose. The figures could rise further – the latest figures show that only £17bn has been fully repaid by borrowers as of June 30.

Dozens of lenders took part in the government-backed schemes, including Britain’s “Big Four” banks: Barclays (BARC.L), NatWest (NWG.L), Lloyds (LLOY.L) and HSBC (HSBA.L). Barclays and HSBC declined to comment, while the other two were not immediately available.

Britain’s emergency loan schemes echo government finance initiatives deployed around the world to boost companies during long lockdowns, but the full cost and who will ultimately pay the various bills is now becoming clear.

Public officials have stepped up scrutiny of the plans to ensure better value for money, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as ministers review strained state finances ahead of a major budget update later this month. Are.

“In unprecedented times, we stepped in to support the country,” a spokesperson for the UK Department of Trade said of the loan schemes, adding that where necessary, they removed guarantees to protect taxpayers’ money. Work is being done with lenders.

Bank lobby group UK Finance said lenders were in regular discussions with the BBB, with some removing loans from guarantees at their discretion.

Lenders who responded to government calls to keep credit flowing to Britain’s struggling economy from 2020 did so through three main schemes. The largest and most controversial, the “Bounce Back Loan” (BBL) scheme, provided £47 billion and was specifically designed to help Britain’s smallest companies stay afloat.

Participants were requested to streamline their normal credit checks to lend up to £50,000 within hours of application. Under BBL terms, the government assumed 100% of the credit risk.

However, some lenders are finding they cannot claim that guarantee, as the FOI response shows. The BBB said that after eviction, the entire burden of any financial losses is borne by the lender.

The BBB said the guarantees were removed for a variety of reasons, including data corrections, application errors resulting in “duplicate” funds being sent to companies, as well as violations of plan rules.

One of the sources said potential violations could include evidence of poor treatment of borrowers. The source said the BBB has the power to offset a proportion of the lender’s future claims for repeat violations, but has not yet done so.

According to the FOI response, the mistakes were identified voluntarily by the lenders themselves or after discussions with the BBB.

The BBB said all lenders participating in emergency loan plans are subject to at least one audit.

‘Bias from business interests’

Reuters requested details of the lender’s removal of the state guarantee, but the BBB rejected it on the grounds that it could be “harmful to their business interests”. The BBB said lenders were consulted on the potential disclosure and agreed to it.

The lending schemes have been mired in controversy as evidence of large-scale fraud has emerged. Theodore Agnew, a junior government minister, resigned in protest last year, saying efforts to stop fraudulent abuses were “regrettable”.

The latest aggregate scheme data, published in September, showed that the value of suspected fraud across all schemes had reached £1.7bn in the year to June 30, 43% more than the previous estimate in March.

The data also showed that the government had paid out £7.4 billion to lenders under state guarantees.

“Lenders are doing everything they can to ensure loans are repaid as well as taking action to tackle fraud,” a UK Finance spokesperson said.

Suspected fraud is not a reason to remove the guarantee, provided the lender is in compliance with the scheme’s rules, another source said.

A second source, who helped design the scheme and declined to be named, said it should not be surprising that loans that banks don’t typically consider are causing problems, he said. Lenders had expressed objections at that time.

The BBB had raised concerns even before the launch of the BBL scheme. In a letter to the government in May 2020, the BBB warned that the scheme was “vulnerable to abuse by individuals and participants in organized crime.”

In a response that month, the government said it had assessed the risks, but decided to proceed with its launch, citing “the unprecedented situation facing the country”.

