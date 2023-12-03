Exclusive-Top Development Banks at COP28 Pledge to Fight Climate Change and Make Peace on Fossil Fuels – Document

by Simon Jessop

DUBAI (Reuters) – The world’s ten top development banks pledged to step up their climate efforts at the COP28 summit, yet failed to say anything about stopping financing for fossil fuel projects, data seen by Reuters showed. A document revealed.

In a statement to be announced at the event in Dubai, the group, including the World Bank and regional partners, said the window of opportunity to secure a habitable planet is “rapidly closing”.

Calls for radical change in the way banks are run in response to the climate crisis have intensified amid record extreme weather events, and while the group has delivered a record $61 billion of finance in 2022, it is a sign of need It’s just a fraction.

With global emissions rising and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres telling world leaders on Friday that ending the use of fossil fuels was the only way to save the planet, the statement made no direct mention of the issue.

To date, the European Investment Bank is the only signatory to the so-called ‘Glasgow Declaration’ and has committed to stop lending to fossil fuel projects, with burning energy sources responsible for the bulk of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. emissions.

Going forward, the banks said they plan to agree on a common approach to tracking and reporting climate impacts, and use analysis to help countries identify priorities and investment opportunities. Will increase.

A new, joint long-term strategy programme, hosted by the World Bank, will coordinate support to help countries and sub-national entities develop plans around issues including decarbonisation and climate resilience.

The group also promised to help countries establish platforms to encourage a “collectively stronger combination” of support, including policy reform, finance and technical assistance.

To attract more private capital, the group said it would look at activities including removing “distorting” subsidies and developing a pipeline of green projects.

The Bank plans to increase finance to help countries adapt to the impacts of climate change, including by increasing support for disaster risk management, disaster preparedness and capacity building.

They also planned to “strengthen cooperation” on nature, water, health and gender.

“Reflecting the urgency and scale of the issues to be addressed, we are promoting our joint action on climate and development, enhancing finance and outcome measurement, strengthening country-level cooperation, and enhancing co-financing and private equity. “We are strengthening our cooperation to enhance regional engagement,” the statement said.

