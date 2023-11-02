By Stefania Spezzati, Oliver Hurt and Elisa Martinuzzi

LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss officials and lenders including UBS are discussing new measures to prevent a bank run following the rescue of Credit Suisse earlier this year, four sources familiar with the matter said, one such Move that could impact deposits worth billions.

The two sources said the talks, which have not been previously reported and are part of a broader review of the country’s banking regulations, are for top Swiss banks and may primarily target their wealth clients.

One of the sources said measures being discussed include the option of spreading out a large portion of the withdrawal over a longer period. Two sources said imposing a fee on exit was also an option being discussed.

One of the sources said there is a debate going on to reward customers who stick to their savings for longer periods with higher interest rates.

According to two sources, the discussions are in the initial stages. The Swiss National Bank and the Swiss Finance Ministry are part of talks with lenders, a source said.

A representative of the Finance Ministry said the issue of bank running is part of an overall assessment of the too-big-to-fail regulatory framework in Switzerland. The Swiss government will publish a report in the spring next year, he said.

The SNB said a review of too-big-to-fail rules, which focuses on so-called systemically important banks, is ongoing. The central bank declined to comment on the ongoing work.

UBS declined to comment.

Reuters could not determine which other banks were involved in talks with Swiss authorities.

In Switzerland, UBS, Raiffeisen Group, Zurcher Kantonalbank and PostFinance are considered systemically important lenders because their failure could cause serious damage to the country’s economy and financial system.

A spokesperson for PostFinance said it was not involved in the discussions while a ZKB spokesperson declined to comment. A representative for Raiffeisen had no immediate comment.

the deposit continues

Earlier this year, some regional US banks and Credit Suisse suffered huge deposit losses, leading some to fail and prompting regulators to intervene to prevent a wider financial crisis.

Regulators around the world have since grappled with bank run risks, the pace of which has intensified in the age of digital banking.

In the case of Credit Suisse, the Swiss lender faced unprecedented outflows and came close to liquidating in March. Wealth managers tend to have a higher concentration of deposits than some retail banking competitors, which emerged as a weakness for the lender.

In the last three months of 2022, the bank, which was Switzerland’s second-largest lender at the time, was hit by outflows of 111 billion Swiss francs. With another 61 billion Swiss francs remaining in the first quarter, the wealth unit that serves wealthy clients has been hit the hardest.

Its near collapse prompted the SNB to step in with emergency funding and facilitate its acquisition by UBS, making the country’s largest bank even larger.

Although it is still early days, the measures under discussion in Switzerland are troubling some people.

One of the sources said they risk punishing Swiss banks if they are introduced only in Switzerland.

Reuters reported in October that UBS was trying to attract customers with above-market rates on deposits.

The person said the new rules could harm competitiveness or, in a more serious situation, force customers to withdraw their money immediately.

(Reporting by Stefania Spezzati, Oliver Hurt and Elisa Martinuzzi; Additional reporting by John O’Donnell; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Nick Zieminski)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com