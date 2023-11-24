Exclusive: Sologenic's Bob Raas says tokenization will empower emerging economies - HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC)

Sologenic co producer bob ras The specifics of tokenization and its impact on global markets, especially emerging economies, were discussed.

He told Benzinga in an interview that tokenization is providing unprecedented opportunities for liquidity and inclusivity.

Raas views the regulatory changes as beneficial to end-users and innovators. He believes that tighter regulations on centralized exchanges will “give [the crypto industry] There will be a better reputation and everyone will continue to benefit.”

Major financial institutions are also playing a key role.

“A lot of large financial institutions are really getting into tokenization,” he was quoted as saying. HSBCHSBC’s token venture into gold.

“I’m glad we’ve been moving in this direction over the last few years,” he said. “The entire crypto industry is moving toward becoming more mature.”

Raas also pointed out two important advantages of tokenization: self-custody of assets and instantaneous settlement.

“With tokenized stocks, you can have self-custody,” he explained, explaining how settlements can happen instantly on the blockchain.

Sologenic chose to remain in non-custodial custody.

RaaS envisions the transformative potential of tokenization across a variety of sectors, including real estate and art.

Ras elaborated, “Let’s say there’s an auction. You know a famous painting is going to be auctioned. People can actually raise money through these people to own that piece of art. “

With regard to investor protection, Ras acknowledged existing regulatory shortcomings but noted that traditional financial market rules still apply.

“You have to have the proper licenses,” he said. “By virtue of that securities broker-dealer license, you have an obligation to be audited on a quarterly basis.”

Due to its ability to increase liquidity, tokenization can also help economies. They can also enable participation of micro investors.

“Tokenization is bringing that liquidity into the traditional financial market and other markets,” he stressed. “Big financial institutions are getting involved, and that means that soon we are going to see some transparent regulatory framework around tokenization.”

