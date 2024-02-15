Exclusive-Russians use Chinese partner to produce Citroën cars at defunct Stellantis plant

By Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow

(Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis will halt production in Russia in April 2022.

But the decision won’t stop Russian operators from starting to make new versions of Stellantis’ Citroen models in collaboration with a Chinese partner next year, according to customs data and two people familiar with the matter.

In December last year, Russian company Automotive Technologies imported at least 42 car kits to assemble the Citroen C5 Aircross model at the Kaluga plant, the majority of which is still owned by Stellantis, according to a commercial trade data provider. Received customs records showed.

Made in China, the data shows, the kit was produced by China’s Dongfeng Motor Group.

According to two employees of various Russian car dealerships, Automotive Technologies was assembling the Citroën C5 Aircross at the Kaluga factory. The sources said this on condition of anonymity because the information is not public.

It is unclear whether the kits from China included parts that fall under Western sanctions on Russia, to which Beijing is not a party, and there is no suggestion from customs data or sources that Stellantis was concerned about the imports. knew it.

But the findings highlight the lack of control Western companies like Ikea or Carlsberg have over their brands after Russians suspended operations or left the country following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

They also demonstrate Moscow’s growing dependence on Beijing, particularly in the car industry.

In response to Reuters’ findings, Stellantis said it had concluded that it had “lost control over its entities in Russia with effect from December 31, 2023.”

Stellantis said it recognized a loss of 144 million euros ($154.53 million) as a result, including an impairment of 87 million euros in cash and cash equivalents.

Chinese state-owned Dongfeng, Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Automotive Technologies did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Russia’s auto industry was heavily dependent on investment, equipment and parts from abroad, especially Europe.

Stellantis blamed logistical difficulties and sanctions imposed on Moscow after ceasing operations. It owns 70% of the Kaluga plant and the remaining 30% is owned by Mitsubishi Motors. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the factory produced Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Mitsubishi cars with an annual capacity of 125,000 vehicles.

parallel import

Although many foreign carmakers have since left the Russian market, some supplies are making their way into the country through a “parallel import” scheme launched by Moscow. This allows importers to bring in products from abroad without the permission of the trademark owner.

Four Russian car dealers told Reuters that Citroen models would remain available for sale in Russia.

In December 2023, operators of the Kaluga plant hosted an official launch for “the production of a mid-size crossover”. Reuters was not invited.

Automotive Technologies, a company registered in Moscow in March 2023 and 100% owned by Galina Dolgolenko, said in December that it was assembling a pilot batch of 48 imported cars, ahead of mass production starting in 2024 , but did not reveal the name of the supplier or model. car.

Pavel Bezruchenko, strategic development director of Automotive Technologies, was quoted in the Russian newspaper Vedomosti in December as saying that the company brings cars from China using parallel imports.

Bezruchenko did not answer the phone or respond to messages seeking comment.

Two car dealership employees told Reuters that Automotive Technologies had informed them that they would receive Citroen C5 Aircross models assembled in Kaluga from imported kits.

However, it was unclear whether the cars coming off the production line would retain the Citroën brand.

In 2022, Russia revived the Soviet-era Moskvich car, but sources told Reuters that the Moskvich 3 model was the Sehol X4 made by JAC Motors, which was assembled in Moscow using kits purchased from a Chinese partner .

Dongfeng and Stellantis, the world’s third-largest automaker by revenue, operate a commercial joint venture in China, through which Dongfeng can manufacture and sell Stellantis cars in China.

Chinese carmakers are filling the void left in Russia by their departing Western competitors, but Chinese car sales appear to have surged to more than 56% of the market as Russia’s domestic production recovers slightly.

($1 = 91.2220 rubles)

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Additional reporting and writing by Alexander Marrow in London; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Kirsten Donovan and Matthew Lewis)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com