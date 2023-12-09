Exclusive: Parents of slain tech pioneer Pava Lapeyre honor their daughter's legacy Pava Lapeyre, a 26-year-old tech CEO, was murdered in her Mount Vernon home.

Exclusive: Parents of murdered tech pioneer Pava Lapeyre honor their daughter’s legacy



Pava LaPere, a 26-year-old tech CEO who was murdered in her Mount Vernon apartment in September, left a remarkable legacy as a leader in Baltimore’s tech industry.

Her parents, Frank and Caroline LaPere, are dedicated to preserving their daughter’s memory and continuing her work through scholarships, endowments, and fellowships in her honor.

Pava’s company, EcoMap Technologies, describes him as a “5’2″ giant” and is committed to promoting his legacy, with plans for future events and initiatives in Baltimore and Tucson, Arizona.

Despite the tragedy, Lapeyres is determined to focus on Pava’s positive impact on the city and his accomplishments as a young entrepreneur and leader.

Preservation of Pava’s heritage

Despite the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Frank and Caroline LaPere are dedicated to preserving Pava’s legacy. They are working to create scholarships, endowments and fellowships in his honor. Additionally, they are planning future events in Baltimore and his hometown of Tucson, Arizona to continue promoting his legacy and influence.

Ecomap Technologies and the Impact of PAVA

Pava Lapeyre’s company, Ecomap Technologies, is committed to promoting his legacy and impact. The company has announced a fellowship in her honor, describing her as a “5’2″ giant” and plans to continue her work. Pava’s leadership and achievements as a young entrepreneur and leader continue to inspire those who knew him.

Remembering Pava Lapeyre

Despite the tragedy of Pava Lapeyre’s untimely death, his parents are determined to focus on his positive impact on the city and his accomplishments as a young entrepreneur and leader. They are committed to ensuring that his memory lives on through various initiatives and events, aiming to continue the momentum started in both Baltimore and Tucson, Arizona.

source credit

Previous articleUS unemployment falls to 3.7% as UAW and Hollywood actors withdraw from strike

Delia Reynolds is a highly respected technology news writer with an uncanny ability to captivate readers through engaging, concise and insightful articles. With a passion for innovation, Delia carefully analyzes the latest developments in technology, and leaves no stone unturned in her quest for accurate and comprehensive news coverage.

Source: www.bollyinside.com