Exclusive: OPEC hears bearish message on oil from top swap dealer’s presentation

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) – The OPEC technical panel this week invited a top financial markets dealer to give a presentation that painted a bearish outlook for the oil market, according to the contents of the presentation seen by Reuters. I went.

“Market sentiment has remained fragmented for much of this year, but there is evidence that collective sentiment is turning bearish as we approach the end of the calendar year,” one of Onyx Capital Group’s presentation slides showed. There has been a change recently.” ,

OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

London-based Onyx Capital Group is the world’s largest market maker by volume in oil swaps, trading more than 25 billion barrels per year. He says that he has a dataset which analyzes the market situation and predicts how the market will behave.

x, previously Onyx CEO Greg Newman gave the presentation, according to a tweet from the company on Twitter. However, its contents were not made public.

It also revealed that there have been two significant selloffs in Brent futures since the beginning of the quarter, the first from September 27 to October 2, driven by weak US gasoline markets and financial speculators, according to materials seen by Reuters. ,

OPEC’s most influential minister, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdelaziz bin Salman, famously warned financial speculators against betting heavily on the oil market in 2020, and challenged those who shorted the market to “make my day”. Were wanting.

The second selloff, which occurred in November, shifted the oil market to a collective neutral-to-bearish sentiment, with oil producers and commercial partners such as airlines joining financial speculators seeing a weak outlook.

“The second aggressive move was related to the weak future outlook for the underlying crude and refined products markets,” Onyx said in presentation materials.

It added that the forward curve of the oil market has indicated that the market expects supplies of heavy crude, which many OPEC members produce, to return next year, and that inventories will begin to rebuild. .

The Economic Commission Board (ECB), which OPEC describes as its “think-tank”, meets twice a year before the ordinary ministerial OPEC conference to review market conditions and economic developments.

Although it has no decision-making powers, the research it does is important to ministers who will ultimately decide on output policy.

Ministers from OPEC and its Russia-led allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, are due to meet on Sunday to decide on output policy.

The group is likely to discuss production cuts to stem falling oil prices, which are down more than 13% since the beginning of the quarter.

Goldman Sachs said this week it expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the first quarter of 2024.

It also sees a 35% chance the group will extend production cuts further, potentially through cuts of 0.5-1 million barrels per day among big producers including Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Kuwait.

The ECB also heard presentations from banks JPMorgan and BNP Paribas on Tuesday, three sources told Reuters. Its meeting will be held for the second day on Wednesday.

