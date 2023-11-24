Exclusive: Nvidia delays launch of new China-focused AI chip – sources

A smartphone with the NVIDIA logo displayed is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Nvidia (NVDA.O) told customers in China it will delay the launch of a new artificial intelligence chip designed to comply with U.S. export rules by the first quarter of next year. There are delays, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The delayed chip is the H20, the most powerful of three China-focused chips Nvidia has developed to comply with fresh U.S. export restrictions, sources said, and to maintain market share in China against local rivals like Huawei (HWT). Can complicate your efforts. ul).

Chip industry newspaper Semianalysis reported this month that the California-based AI chip giant was expected to launch new products as early as November 16.

However, the H20 launch has now been pushed back to the first quarter of next year, sources said, with one saying they were advised it could be in February or March.

Both sources declined to be named as the information is confidential. Nvidia declined to comment.

The sources said they were told the H20 was being delayed due to problems being faced by server manufacturers integrating the chip.

In addition to the H20, Nvidia is planning two other chips to comply with new US export regulations – L20 and L2. Sources said the L20 is not facing delays and will launch as per its original schedule. They were unable to share information about the status of L2.

Nvidia is betting on the chips to help maintain its market share in China after Washington’s stringent export rules barred it from shipping products including its advanced A800 and H800 AI chips.

The A800 and H800 were introduced as options for Chinese customers in November 2022, about a month after the US first banned exports of advanced microchips and devices to China.

According to SemiAnalysis’s analysis of the chips’ specifications, the H20, L20 and L2 include most of Nvidia’s latest features for AI work, but some of their computing power measures have been cut to comply with new US regulations.

US export restrictions have created an opportunity for rivals like Huawei to win orders that otherwise might have gone to Nvidia, whose graphics processing units (GPUs) dominate the AI ​​market.

Chinese internet giant Baidu (9888.HK) has placed a big order for Huawei AI chips this year, Reuters reported this month, citing sources. One source said Baidu did this before the US sanctions were announced as it was preparing for a future when it would not be able to purchase from Nvidia.

Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore, Yelin Mo in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Jamie Freed

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com