Exclusive: MPL Acquires NFT Marketplace Good Game Exchange

E-sports and online gaming platform MPL has fully acquired NFT marketplace Good Game Exchange (GGX) protocol as it purchases tokens from existing investors. The company made its foray into the non-fungible token (NFT) trading space in March this year with a 20% stake in the GGX protocol.

The acquisition comes at a time when the larger NFT sector is going through a tough time after much hype during the 2020-22 period.

The board of MPL has passed a special resolution to acquire the entire business and assets of GGX Protocol Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, for an aggregate consideration of $12.75 million, according to its regulatory filing obtained from Singapore. .

Notably, this is not a cash deal, and MPL is issuing 25,19,465 Series E preference shares to existing investors of GGX as consideration payable for the proposed acquisition, the filing further said.

The Mobile Premier League acquired a 20% stake in GGX late last year, while the majority of Web3 Protocol was held by its employees and other investors.

MPL declined to comment on the story.

GGX enables the trading of NFTS and hosts a diverse range of games and game developers on its platform, enabling players to freely exchange assets earned across different games within the GGX ecosystem. Is. It also enables developers to monetize their games through the GGX software toolkit.

MPL was also embroiled in a legal battle with Rario when the Dream Capital-backed company filed a petition to stop Rario from offering fantasy gaming through NFTs.

In August, MPL laid off 350 employees, days after the GST Council decided to retain the 28% tax on online real-money games. Due to the taxation crackdown, many gaming companies either laid off employees or closed down their operations.

During the financial year ending March 2023, MPL showed significant growth and saw its revenue increase by 63% to $104.63 million. Its losses also declined by 70% during the same period to $37 million. The company earned about $40 million from international markets last fiscal, compared to $7 million in FY22.

Source: entrackr.com