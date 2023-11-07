Exclusive: Meta blocks political advertisers from using generative AI ad tools

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Facebook owner Meta (META.O) is blocking political campaigns and advertisers in other regulated industries from using its new generative AI advertising products, a company spokesman said on Monday, citing the law. Access to tools available to manufacturers has been denied. It was warned that the spread of election related misinformation could create obstacles.

Following the publication of this story, Meta publicly disclosed the decision in an update posted to its Help Center on Monday night. Its advertising standards prohibit ads containing content that has been rejected by the company’s fact-checking partners, but there are no rules specifically on AI.

“As we continue to test the new generative AI ad creation tools in Ads Manager, advertisers are running campaigns that are about housing, employment or credit or social issues, elections, or politics, or health, pharmaceuticals or financial services. Qualify as advertisements. These generative AI features are currently permitted to be used,” the company said in a note attached with several pages explaining how the tools work.

“We believe this approach will allow us to better understand the potential risks and create the right safeguards for the use of generative AI in advertising related to potentially sensitive topics in regulated industries.”

Meta – the world’s second-largest platform for digital ads – announced that it is starting to expand advertisers’ access to AI-powered advertising tools that can instantly create variations of backgrounds, image adjustments and ad copy. Simple text prompts.

The tools were initially made available only to a small group of advertisers in the spring. The company said at the time that they were on track to reach all advertisers globally by next year.

In response to the uproar over the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPIT chatbot last year, Meta and other tech companies have raced in recent months to launch generative AI ad products and virtual assistants that provide human-like written responses to questions and other prompts. Can provide.

The companies have so far released little information about the security guard rails they plan to put on those systems, making Meta’s decision on political ads one of the industry’s most significant AI policy choices to date Is.

The Meta AI logo is seen in this illustration taken on September 28, 2023. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google, the biggest digital advertising company, last week announced the launch of a similar image-customizing generator AI ad tool. A Google spokesperson told Reuters it planned to keep politics out of its products by stopping using lists of “political keywords” as prompts.

Google also plans a policy update in mid-November, according to which election-related ads must include disclosure of “artificial content that portrays people or events that appear unauthentically real or realistic.”

TikTok and Snapchat owner Snap (SNAP.N) both ban political ads, while X, formerly known as Twitter, has not launched any generative AI advertising tools.

Nick Clegg, Meta’s top policy executive, said last month that the use of generative AI in political advertising was “clearly an area where we need to update our rules.”

He warned ahead of the recent AI Security Summit in the UK that governments and tech companies alike should prepare for the technology being used to interfere in upcoming elections in 2024. Called for attention “to what passes from one platform to another.”

Earlier, Clegg told Reuters that Meta was stopping its user-facing Meta AI virtual assistant from creating photo-realistic images of public figures. Meta committed this summer to developing a system to “watermark” content generated by AI.

Organic bans misleading AI-generated videos in all content, including non-paid posts, except for meta parody or satire.

The company’s independent oversight board said last month it would investigate the wisdom of that approach, taking up a case involving a doctored video of US President Joe Biden that Meta had abandoned because it was not AI-generated.

Reporting by Katie Paul in New York, Editing by Kenneth Lee and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

