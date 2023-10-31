Exclusive: How Walmart is using AI to supercharge its holiday plans

This holiday season, Walmart wants to deliver toys and coal in the same day — but with AI.

America’s largest employer and retailer is moving to modernize its inventory and delivery systems, and the company announced Tuesday that this winter will be the first test of its “next generation supply chain.” The system is patent-pending and uses real-time data to help the company ensure maximum efficiency across all stores and regions.

For example, Minnesota stores may not receive shipments of swimsuits, while Florida warehouses may be out of stock of snow blowers. If New Yorkers are loving fuzzy socks this year, Walmart stores in New York will definitely have them.

An advanced inventory management system is enabling Walmart (WMT) to compete with Amazon (AMZN) as the company offers more same-day delivery slots in its 4,000 stores. This offering, which depends on Walmart’s ability to ensure that each store has the items most likely to be sold in any given region, allows 80% of the US population to get their stock items in less than 30 minutes. Will allow.

“Technologies like real-time data, AI, and robotics play a critical role in empowering our ecosystem,” David Gugina, Walmart EVP of supply chain operations, exclusively told Yahoo Finance.

Retailers are in a tough spot this winter. This is a difficult time for the consumer, as inflation remains high and interest rates are likely to be at a 22-year high. However, Walmart has experienced strong e-commerce growth over the past year, and its investments in technology could boost its online sales, Jefferies’ Corey Tarlow wrote on Oct. 20.

“Walmart is in the process of implementing automation in its regional areas [distribution center], building four next generation fulfillment centers, and expanding its market fulfillment centers. We believe that additional capacity and efficiency is critical to the growth of Walmart Fulfillment Services and its [online] The market,” Tarlove wrote.

In August, Walmart reported that its e-commerce sales globally had grown 24% year-over-year.

A more efficient inventory system can help cut shipping and delivery costs, boosting Walmart’s ability to continue providing value products to customers.

Additionally, the company is working to expand its next-day and two-day delivery options to 90% of the US population. To that end, Walmart has added three new robotics and automation-forward fulfillment centers in Illinois, Indiana and Texas. The retailer is also investing in and partnering with robotics firm Symbiotic (SYM).

“Walmart’s inventory systems are becoming more advanced and autonomous, as we are using these systems and their AI [and machine learning] model for some time,” Pervez Musani, Walmart SVP of E2E fulfillment, exclusively told Yahoo Finance.

By increasing its fast delivery offerings, Walmart is trying to meet or exceed consumers’ growing expectations. When it comes to delivery times, shoppers’ expectations have narrowed over the past decade largely due to Amazon’s e-commerce dominance and two-day delivery guarantee.

Gugina said Walmart’s extensive brick-and-mortar network, which has 4,700 stores located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, will be a unique asset to its faster delivery operation.

If this holiday season is successful, it will be a rising party for the legacy brand’s AI initiative, which Musani termed “foundational” for moving Walmart’s innovation efforts forward.

eli garfinkel Is a senior tech reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @agarfinks and on Linkedin,

Click here for the latest technology news that will impact the stock market.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com