betsabe botitisThe co-founder of AIKON and CFO of Hedera, an experienced finance professional, says the company aims to strike a balance between the positive and negative aspects of digital blockchains. They achieve this by ensuring transparency at all levels, from council meeting minutes to making indicative economics publicly accessible.

What happened: Speaking at Benzinga’s Fintech Deal Day & Awards in New York City on Monday, Botaitis stressed the need for coexistence between Web3 and Web2 companies, and highlighted that the future landscape will include both public and private entities. Will happen. He said enterprises, innovators, startups, developers and entrepreneurs are focusing on building products that provide better auditability, visibility and transparency.

“People like them to be a part of that new economy,” Botaitis said, expressing confidence that the barriers to innovation are coming down. He added, “Traditional banks may begin testing Web3 very soon. So that’s what we’re doing. “We are accelerating the implementation of Web3.” He also highlighted Hedera’s current focus on integrating fiat with digital assets.

Botaitis pointed to upcoming challenges, saying that while some companies aim to build a completely public interface, he expects the process to take time. He compared it to the early days of the Internet, recalling how users were initially hesitant to enter their credit card numbers online, reflecting a gradual change in user comfort and trust with new technology.

“Amazon does it for you, it has all the account details, and it’s remembered. We’re reaching out to that. We’re educating enterprises and educating developers.”

AI Angle in Blockchain: Botaitis said the prevalence of artificial AI presents both opportunities and challenges in the current landscape. He stressed the importance for the industry to discuss how blockchain can enhance the benefits of AI, positioning blockchain as a key enabler to introduce verification and trust into these systems.

“We are the trust layer that can enable much more innovation and emerging technologies to develop and benefit us all,” she says.

Highlighting the uniqueness of Hedera: Based on data from a University Central London study on energy consumption, Hedera is the greenest layer one blockchain. Its energy consumption per transaction is 1,000 times lower than Visa. This low energy consumption, combined with its traceability and visibility features sets Hedera apart in the blockchain field.

To foster trust among users of its platform, Hedera has established a Governing Council consisting of 29 members, including representatives from Fortune 500 companies and accredited universities. This council plays an important role in verifying transactions to increase the credibility of the platform. Additionally, various committees within Hedera are dedicated to overseeing aspects such as technology, token economics, and membership, ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of the platform.

Photo: Piboon Thongtanyong

Source: www.benzinga.com