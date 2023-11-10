Exclusive-Google is in talks to invest in AI startup Character.ai-Sources

By Crystal Hu

(Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google is in talks to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Character.AI, as the fast-growing artificial intelligence chatbot startup seeks capital to train models and respond to user demand, in this case But two sources providing information told Reuters.

The investment, which could be structured as convertible notes, would deepen the existing partnership, according to a third source. Character.AI already has a partnership with Google, in which it uses Google’s cloud services and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to train models.

Google and Character AI did not respond to requests for comment.

Founded by former Google employees Noam Shazier and Daniel de Freitas, Character.AI allows people to chat with virtual versions of celebrities like Billie Eilish or anime characters while creating their own chatbots and AI assistants. It’s free to use, but offers a subscription model that charges $9.99 per month for users who want to skip the virtual line to access the chatbot.

With a variety of roles and tones to choose from, Character.AI’s chatbots have attracted users aged 18 to 24, contributing about 60% of its website traffic, according to data from SimilarWeb. The demographic is helping the company position itself as a purveyor of more fun personal AI companions than other AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

The company had previously said that its website had 100 million monthly visits in the first six months after launch.

Character.AI is also in talks to raise equity funding from venture capital investors, which could value the company at more than $5 billion, sources said. In March, it raised $150 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz at a valuation of $1 billion.

Talks with Google are continuing and the terms of the deal could change, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the discussions are private.

Google has been investing in AI startups, including $2 billion in convertible notes for model maker Anthropic, in addition to its first equity investment. Anthropic uses Google’s cloud services as well as the latest version of TPU.

It’s part of a recent trend in which big tech cloud service providers are striking deals with AI companies to entice them to use some of the cloud or hardware in a computer-intensive race to build models and serve consumers. Which also includes Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI and Google. Amazon’s bet on Anthropic.

US Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan said at an event in San Francisco last week that the agency is looking at cloud provider investments in AI startups to investigate any anti-competitive behavior.

(Reporting by Crystal Hu in New York, additional reporting by Anna Tong and Jeffrey Dustin; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

