Exclusive-Exxon aims to start lithium production in Arkansas by 2026 -Source

by Ernest Scheider

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil is set to unveil its long-awaited lithium strategy on Monday, including an announcement that it aims to begin producing electric vehicle (EV) battery metal in Arkansas by 2026, direct The oil major’s plans, according to a source with knowledge.

Exxon’s expansion into the region comes as emerging technologies aim to boost global production of the ultralight metal by filtering it from salty brine deposits found around the world and supplying it to battery makers desperate for fresh sources.

Exxon, which invented lithium-ion batteries in the 1970s but shied away from the technology, plans to begin producing at least 10,000 metric tons of lithium per year in Arkansas by 2026, with partner Tetra Technologies. It has been named “Project Evergreen”. According to the source.

That initial production would be equivalent to the amount needed to produce approximately 100,000 EV batteries.

Reuters reported this year that Exxon had agreed to develop more than 6,100 lithium-rich acres in Arkansas with Tetra, which produces chemicals for water treatment and recycling.

Exxon has been drilling wells this year in Arkansas to study the vast Smackover Formation, a geological formation stretching from Florida to Texas that is rich in lithium- and bromine-rich brine. The company is also testing unproven direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology that will be key to commercial operations, according to the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

An Exxon spokesman declined to comment. A representative from Tetra was not immediately available for comment.

For Exxon and other oil companies, lithium production offers the possibility of selling a new product with relatively little additional cost. Darren Woods, Exxon’s CEO since 2017, told investors during a call on Oct. 4 that the lithium field was “quite promising.”

He also said: “We really see an opportunity to take advantage of the things we’re very good at.”

Like other fossil fuel producers, Exxon has faced pressure to reduce carbon emissions from operations. Reuters reported this year that Exxon shareholder Engine No. 1 had pressured the company to deploy DLE.

Exxon is not expected to publicly announce which DLE technology it has chosen, according to the source. The company has a long-standing tradition of not disclosing some vendors.

Reuters reported this year that Exxon and Chevron held talks with International Battery Metals and EnergySource Minerals about licensing the DLE technology.

other acreage

Separately from its Tetra partnership, Exxon also controls more than 100,000 acres of land in Arkansas, where it plans to begin lithium production by 2027, according to the source.

Exxon acquired those acres from privately held Galvanic Energy this year, Reuters reported.

It was unclear whether Exxon plans to expand lithium operations outside Arkansas. Like all oil producers, Exxon extracts water containing traces of lithium as part of fossil fuel production. If DLE technologies can be commercialized it could help the oil industry become the world’s largest lithium supplier.

Like Albemarle, Standard Lithium and other companies aiming to produce battery metal in Arkansas, Exxon faces a major regulatory hurdle. The southern US state, just north of Louisiana, has a royalty structure for bromine, which Albemarle has long produced there, but not for lithium, which could delay development in the short term.

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, which governs foreign lithium in the state, has said it plans to hold a hearing on the matter.

Exxon plans to send at least six delegates to the Benchmark Minerals conference in Los Angeles next week, according to an attendance list seen by Reuters. This will be the company’s first appearance at a major critical minerals conference.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheider; Editing by Caroline Huemer and David Gregorio)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com