SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) – China’s efforts to keep the yuan from falling contributed to chaos in currency markets last week, sources involved say, pointing to pressure behind the scenes from Beijing to tighten its economy and Trying to direct the markets through a dominant channel. slow down.

Regular demand for month-end cash in China’s banking system surged on October 31, pushing short-term funding rates up to 50% in some cases, an incident that authorities are now investigating.

Six market participants say the confluence of factors created fear and confusion in trading rooms in Shanghai and Beijing by noon that day.

Eventually, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), its affiliate China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) and the bond clearinghouse stepped in, issuing instructions to lenders, extending trading hours and holding meetings with institutions to calm markets.

Contributing factors were normal month-end demand for liquidity, a hoarding of cash in the lead-up to a large government bond sale and a market where the largest banks were already reluctant to lend due to orders to counter pressure on the yuan. Were staying.

“It was an accident,” said Xia Chun, chief economist at wealth manager Yintech Investment Holdings, calling it an unexpected consequence of the government’s heavy hand in financial markets.

“Banks were reluctant to lend, leaving non-banks asking for money from each other in afternoon trading,” he said. “As a result borrowing rates soared, with some people willing to take any price.”

The reasons for the rise in interest rates and the resulting market turmoil are detailed here for the first time. Participants say the vulnerabilities exposed will persist as long as capital outflows continue to pressure the system.

Most of them requested anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss a sensitive topic.

The PBOC told Reuters that the CFETS was investigating “unusual” trades on October 31, including repeated borrowing and lending of money by some accounts at “extremely high interest rates” at the end of trading hours.

‘Fighter Mood’

Short-term financing markets, such as overnight repurchase agreements, or repos, are vital to the daily business of banks, insurers and other financial institutions.

They influence foreign exchange movements because the market is the main medium of money supply.

Funds and non-banks borrow loans and finance their investments and trading in the repo market. The end of the month is also the time when banks and other finance-sector participants have to clean up their books and comply with rules on capital buffers.

Therefore, disruptions could jeopardize financial stability.

The seeds of trouble were sown in October when China approved one trillion yuan ($137.32 billion) in sovereign debt sales — according to sources familiar with the plans — sticking to the issuance schedule for the fourth quarter but at a reduced size. Each installment by increasing.

Typically, said a fund manager in Shanghai, in such situations the PBOC would offset the cash burn from additional bond issuance with additional funding support – for example by relaxing bank reserve requirements.

But injecting additional cash into the system would risk increasing pressure on the yuan – which has fallen more than 5% against the dollar this year – and undermine months of efforts to stabilize the currency.

“The central bank’s inaction is mainly due to its concern over yuan depreciation,” said the fund manager, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

On the trading platforms that Tuesday, the rush for short-term funds turned into a stampede.

Even repo rates between banks, which are generally stable and the main gauge of short-term funding costs, rose to 8% on October 31 from an overnight rate of 2% a day earlier.

desperate borrower

By 4 p.m. (0800 GMT) state banks that typically lend to desperate borrowers at the last minute were missing, according to three market participants.

The absences had some desperate borrowers paying 30%-50% — rates not seen since the defaults at China Everbright Bank (601818.SS) and Industrial Bank Co Ltd (601166.SS) a decade ago — so that So that they can secure the necessary loans.

The markets closed at 5 pm with unfunded positions and incomplete trades.

“Nobody left the trading desk, because you don’t know how things will turn out… the whole trading room was in war mood,” said a fund manager in Beijing.

“If you need to square off your position in such an environment, and want to avoid default, you need to borrow at higher rates,” the fund manager said. “For each individual, this is rational behavior.”

The PBOC stepped into the breach, asking state banks to supply funds, while the China Central Depository and Clearing Company (CCDC) and Shanghai Clearing House both reopened settlements at 6pm in an emergency response. By 8.30 pm the crisis was averted and the market was cleared and closed again.

‘Don’t be emotional’

In a follow-up meeting with banks and brokers the next day, sources said the PBOC told institutions that their behavior was “disturbing to the market” and that they “should not be emotional”.

Money market operator CFETS asked traders to keep a 5% limit on repo transactions and said anyone involved in high-rate deals closed on October 31 would need to explain themselves to regulators, according to sources who received the notice. Will happen.

Fears eased as overnight rates fell below 3%. Of course, most people consider the danger averted.

But analysts see the backdrop of China’s increased currency controls as an underlying source of tension.

China’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been disappointing. Along with rising rates around the world, this has fueled capital outflows and hurt the yuan.

And yet, after a 5% slide on the dollar by mid-August last year, the exchange rate has remained apparently stable as efforts to support it ranged from state-bank purchases to new rules discouraging short selling. Has been deployed for.

Strict liquidity is another approach.

“If the pattern of money supply and liquidity provision remains unchanged, the entire system remains fragile. Another liquidity shock is always possible,” the Beijing-based fund manager said.

Others see less risk, but expect tightness to last as long as the currency remains under pressure. Broad dollar weakness has helped the yuan recently, but at 7.28 against the dollar it is not far from September’s 16-year low of 7.351.

($1 = 7.2822 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Writing by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Raju Gopalakrishnan

