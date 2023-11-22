Exclusive-China to name finance giant Zhu as new foreign exchange chief – sources

China is set to appoint Zhu Hexin, a veteran banker and head of state-run financial conglomerate CITIC Group, as the new head of its foreign exchange regulator, four people familiar with the matter said, amid growing headwinds for the economy and markets. among.

Zhu’s appointment to lead the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) is expected to be announced soon this week, one of the sources said. Zhu, 55, will also be named deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which oversees the foreign exchange regulator, the source said.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party’s so-called Central Organization Department conducted a suitability check on Zhu last week, a practice followed for all high-profile government appointments in the country, three sources said. Representatives of the PBOC, SAFE and CITIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters was not able to reach the party’s central organization department and Zhu for comment.

All the sources did not want to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media. Zhu’s appointment as head of SAFE will come at a time when the world’s second-largest economy is struggling to stabilize the currency to boost growth, address the risk of financial instability and stem capital outflows. .

The severe slowdown in the property sector, which accounts for about a quarter of economic activity in China, and the mountain of local government debt also pose major challenges for the banking sector and the broader economy. Zhu will take over the role of foreign exchange regulator chief from Pan Gongsheng, who has held the post since 2016 and was named governor of the central bank in July. Reuters and other media had reported that Zhu was also a contender for the role of PBOC governor.

In a sign of his rising status within the government, Zhu was named an alternate member of the Communist Party Central Committee, the highest of the party’s top decision-making bodies, in 2022. He previously held senior positions in state lender Bank of Communications. Bank of China.

An engineering graduate from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, Zhu has also been deputy central bank governor and vice governor of Sichuan province in southwestern China. formidable challenges

In the near term, Zhu’s challenges appear formidable. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Chinese government advisers will recommend a growth target of 4.5% to 5.5% for next year at a meeting of policymakers, as Beijing looks to create jobs and keep long-term growth goals on track.

China’s yuan has fallen about 3.5% against the dollar so far this year, but the peak pessimism has passed as the yuan strengthened 2% last week amid a weak US dollar and persistently strong yuan midpoint fixing. Analysts have said the PBOC, which has made a modest interest rate cut and injected more cash into the economy in recent weeks, is weighing how much it can ease monetary policy for fear of fueling capital flight and hurting the yuan. But is bound.

Goldman Sachs’ preferred gauge of foreign exchange flows showed capital outflows from China rose sharply to $75 billion in September, the largest monthly figure since 2016, underscoring growing depreciation pressure on the yuan. Is. China’s foreign exchange reserves – the largest in the world – fell by $26.47 billion to $3.1 trillion in the first 10 months of this year.

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first known visit to the PBOC and SAFE offices in Beijing since he became president a decade ago, amid growing economic challenges, Reuters reported citing sources. Zhu will take up his new role against a backdrop of other changes to China’s regulatory system this year.

The changes included the establishment of a new National Financial Regulatory Administration, replacing the existing banking and insurance watchdog, and the unveiling of a super regulator, the Central Financial Commission (CFC), with Premier Li Qiang as its head.

Source: www.bing.com