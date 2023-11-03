Exclusive: CBDCs – Big Brother is watching, but stablecoins could offer a way out, says elusive executive

Yannick SchradeCo-founder of Privacy Protocol Elusive, expressed a nuanced view on regulatory stances in the US and Europe on Friday.

Shred stressed the need for innovation-friendly policies, even as he highlighted the complexities of maintaining privacy in the age of digital currencies, the potential of stable coins, and the essential role of education in driving the industry forward.

in an interview with Benzinga But solanaof SOL/USD breakpoint At the conference, Schrade shared his perspectives on how the industry can deal with the complexities of regulation without stifling innovation.

Elusive’s latest venture, project zeus – A zero knowledge encrypted user security system – Proposed a decentralized approach to compliance that does not compromise on-chain privacy. Schrade called it, “Our big new invention.”

“This enables us to maintain on-chain privacy as well as compliance that prevents illicit actors from exploiting that privacy,” he added.

The co-founder’s insights come as the crypto industry is under intense scrutiny, with regulators and industry players looking for common ground.

Schrade was enthusiastic about progress in Europe, saying, “The regulations we’ve seen in Europe are really showing us that this can be possible.”

He stressed the importance of active engagement with regulators and highlighted the work of organizations such as the European Crypto Initiative in shaping legislative efforts.

With regard to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Schrade expressed concern over the potential for “complete surveillance of all your financial activities”, advocating for privacy tools that afford users the anonymity absent in traditional financial systems.

Shred saw stablecoins as a partial answer to the privacy concerns raised by CBDCs, suggesting that “regulated stablecoins could really be the solution” due to security and privacy reasons.

According to Schrade, education also plays an important role.

The industry must do more to convey the benefits of blockchain technology and the importance of privacy not only to the public but also to regulators.

He believed this was necessary to improve the reputation of the industry and foster a constructive regulatory environment.

As far as the issues of transparency and corruption are concerned, Shred acknowledged the potential of blockchain to tackle these problems but warned of trade-offs with privacy.

He described the need to resolve the tension between public scrutiny and personal data protection.

Shred’s discussion on the vulnerabilities of DeFi protocols emphasized the need for developers to take security seriously and perform constant auditing and verification to prevent hacks and scams.

Looking ahead, Shred anticipates the release of Elusive’s white paper detailing its Compliance Network technology.

As the digital asset landscape evolves, Shred’s comments set the stage for a broader discussion on the future of privacy and compliance in crypto, a topic that will undoubtedly be a highlight at the upcoming Benzinga Future of Digital Assets conference on November 14. .

