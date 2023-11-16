HONG KONG/MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) – U.S. investment giant Carlyle Group (CG.O) has cut the target of its latest pan-Asia private equity fund by at least 30% from its original $8.5 billion, three people The matter is informed that investors’ appetite has diminished due to the slow global economy and geopolitical tensions.

Carlyle, which begins raising its sixth Asia-focused fund in mid-2022, has raised less than $3 billion so far, two of the sources said.

Carlyle did not disclose to investors why it lowered the target, the sources said, with one person saying the funds’ recent poor performance may have been a factor.

Carlyle is now aiming for a total of up to $6 billion, the sources said. The company is aiming to finalize the fundraising in the third quarter next year, one of the people said.

All the sources declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment.

Carlyle has been downsizing as private equity firms struggle to capitalize on their assets amid instability caused by conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, rising inflation and high interest rates, all factors that could weigh on global economic growth next year. are expected to influence development.

It was not immediately clear whether Carlyle has already reached close, which refers to the stage when a private equity firm has secured the bulk of its targeted fundraising amount and can begin investing in companies.

Investors in private equity companies, known as limited partners, generally reinvest after booking returns from their previous investments.

Asia-focused fundraising has declined by nearly three-quarters this year compared to 2021, Preqin data shows. While the fund raised $299 billion in 2021, the amount fell to $154 billion in 2022 and $73 billion so far this year.

Dealogic data shows private equity firms have pulled out of Asia totaling $15.6 billion, down 82% year-on-year.

No China-focused buyout funds have been raised in US dollars this year, Preqin data showed, as China’s economic slowdown and Sino-US tensions hit investors’ appetite for the world’s second-largest economy.

Last year, Carlyle aimed to raise $8.5 billion in a pan-Asia fund, sources told Reuters.

fund allocation

If Carlyle achieves the smaller $6 billion target, the latest fund will be smaller than its $6.55 billion fifth pan-Asia fund in 2018, which raised funds including Jack Ma’s Ant Group and India’s Yes Bank (YESB.NS). Invested in companies.

The new pan-Asia fund will allocate about 30% to 35% of its capital to India, making it Carlyle’s largest market in Asia, and 15%-20% to China, one of the sources said. Which is the same allocation limit for South Korea.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter said Carlyle’s previous Asia fund had a large capital allocation to China.

Carlyle earlier this month reported a lower-than-expected 43% drop in third-quarter distributable income, with its real performance revenue, mostly driven by asset sales from its private equity unit, falling 76%. .

Its Chief Executive Harvey Schwartz, a former Goldman Sachs banker who took over in February after the previous CEO’s sudden departure, said in an earnings call that he was not happy with fundraising in 2023.

The company raised $6.3 billion from investors during the second quarter from funds globally. Total assets under management were $382 billion, down 1% from the previous quarter.

Reuters reported last month that Carlyle plans to step back from investments in US-based consumer, media and retail companies as it looks to focus on other key sectors such as technology and financial services.

Carlyle has also faced senior management changes in Asia in recent months.

Patrick Sievert, one of Carlyle’s most senior dealmakers in Asia, has left his position as partner and head of consumer, media and retail to become a senior advisor, a Carlyle spokesperson said.

Beijing-based Nina Gong and Hong Kong-based Herman Chang, both managing directors, have also retired, the company said. The two continued to cut deals with Carlyle in Greater China for more than a decade.

Carlyle’s Hong Kong-based private credit team, which was focusing on a potential Greater China joint venture, has also “left to pursue other opportunities”, the spokeswoman said, adding that its Asian private credit business was being phased out in part. Will continue to be managed as part of the Global Credit team.

(This story has been amended to add the word ‘one’ in paragraph 3)

Reporting by Ken Wu in Hong Kong and M. Sriram in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Zi Yu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Miral Fahmi

Shriram leads Reuters’ deals coverage in India, including reporting and writing on private equity funds, IPOs, venture capital, corporate M&A and regulatory changes. His reportage includes scoops on big transactions as well as in-depth analysis and insightful stories on the inner workings of companies, funds and industry trends that fly below the radar. With a post-graduation from the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Program in Financial Journalism, she is a business journalist with five years of training. He graduated from the inaugural batch of the course. Contact: +919632913911

