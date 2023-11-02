By Laika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will continue to ease the central bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy settings and consider exiting the decade-long adjustment regime sometime next year, an inherently risky move. There is planning that will require efficient execution.

Ultimately, however, the BOJ chief’s exit strategy will also require a bit of good luck, especially given global uncertainties including the Middle East conflict and concerns over whether the US economy can keep up with China’s growth path. Can achieve soft landing.

Ueda’s intentions are based on interviews with six sources familiar with the BOJ’s thinking, including government officials who interact directly with the bank.

Sources say Ueda will stick to a pattern established during his six-month tenure, which is to gradually move toward an exit while maintaining the soft rhetoric of his predecessor.

Since taking power in April, the central bank chief has reiterated his predecessor’s pledge to keep monetary policy extremely loose until sustained achievement of the BOJ’s 2% price target is achieved.

However, with inflation above 2% for more than a year, USDA has been steadily phasing out Kuroda-era stimulus, starting with the removal of the commitment to keep rates low in April .

Still, Ueda will remain mindful of the narrow exit path as even small signals could trigger a rise in bond yields and reverse the BOJ’s plan for a soft-landing.

“The BOJ’s main message now is to maintain ultra-loose policy, even if it seems to conflict with what it is actually doing,” said one source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Given the uncertainty over the economic outlook, the BOJ probably wants to wait until at least spring next year to normalize policy,” another source said. “If so, it makes sense to keep the BOJ’s guidance accommodative.”

yen risk

The pressure point may be the weak yen, a side effect of extremely low rates that have pushed up import prices and families’ cost of living. Some analysts say that if the yen continues to fall, it could increase political pressure on the BOJ to exit sooner than it wants.

But sources say Ueda, well aware of the challenge of an exit based on his experience as a former BOJ policymaker, will move cautiously even at the expense of a falling yen.

“The bottom line is they want to ease policy to leave 30-plus years of deflation behind, no matter what it costs,” said Robert Samson, deputy head of multi-asset at Nikko Asset Management.

“In his mind, I imagine it would be better to avoid a ‘decisive ending’ if possible. Gradualism is his preference.”

But Ueda has not turned a blind eye to market forces. As bond yields rose, the BOJ in July raised the limit set for the 10-year yield from 0.5% to 1% in a carefully planned shift to yield curve control (YCC) – a policy that aims to keep bonds to maturity around 0.5%. Sets goals. ,

In another step toward eliminating yield controls, the BOJ loosened its grip on long-term rates on Tuesday by setting it as low as 1% as a reference rather than a hard limit.

Sources say that after getting its teeth out of the YCC, the BOJ’s next focus is to end its negative interest rate policy and push short-term rates to zero from the current -0.1%.

Exiting negative rates would be more important than eliminating yield controls because it would mean increasing the policy rate over which central banks have direct control, and would mark a shift to a more neutral policy stance.

‘A lot of obstacles’

Sources say many BOJ policymakers see such a move likely around spring next year, when there is clarity on whether annual wage talks can lead to stronger wage growth.

A pivot by the BOJ, which remains on a dovish stance amid aggressive rate hikes by global central banks, could jolt the market due to massive withdrawal of Japanese funds.

Even small signs of the BOJ’s exit could trigger bond sales that would lead to big losses for investors and raise the cost of financing Japan’s huge public debt.

“There are a lot of hurdles to overcome before we can get out, which means you don’t want to get the market too excited about the possibility of a quick bounce,” said a third source.

With the costs of raising market rates being too high, the most likely exit scenario would be for the BOJ to end YCC and negative rates – but a loose pledge to intervene in the market if bond yields suddenly rise remains intact. Will be kept. Sources say.

The latest BOJ forecast, which projects inflation to remain above 2% this year and next, also cast doubt on Ueda’s contention that sustained achievement of its price target is still in sight.

A sharp decline in the yen and the risk of inflation rising could leave the BOJ short-term than expected.

“The BOJ cannot wait that long because the situation around inflation could change rapidly,” said Hiromi Yamaoka, a former central bank official who worked under Ueda while a board member. “The BOJ doesn’t have much time left, Governor Ueda is probably keeping that in mind.”

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Anisha Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sri Navaratnam)

