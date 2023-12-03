Exclusive: Boeing bows out of US Air Force's 'doomsday plane' competition

A Boeing E-4B “Doomsday Plane” military aircraft takes off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, on May 11, 2022. Reuters/Tom Brenner/File Photo Get licensing rights

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) – The U.S. Air Force has removed Boeing (BA.N) from its competition to develop a successor to the E-4B Nightwatch, Boeing confirmed on Friday, leading to production of its next version. The fight has intensified. The plane became known as the “Doomsday Plane” because of its ability to survive a nuclear war.

The move leaves privately held defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp. as the only company competing for the publicly held Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) contract, which will ultimately replace the fleet that has been in use since the 1970s. Will give.

The Air Force, which plans to award the SAOC contract in 2024, declined to comment on whether other companies have submitted bids.

An Air Force spokesperson said, “We cannot discuss active source selection and detailed program information is classified.”

Two sources familiar with the situation said Boeing – the current manufacturer of the E-4B – and the Air Force were unable to come to an agreement on data rights and contract terms, with the US aircraft maker refusing to sign any fixed price agreement. Was. Obliges it to pay costs in excess of an agreed limit.

“We are considering all new contract opportunities with additional discipline so we can meet our commitments and support the long-term health of our business,” Boeing said in a statement. “We believe our SAOC approach is the most comprehensive, technologically mature and lowest-risk solution for the customer and Boeing.”

Boeing’s defense unit has lost $1.3 billion this year on fixed-price development programs that include NASA’s Starliner and the next Air Force One. It has lost $16.3 billion on fixed-price programs since 2014, according to a Reuters review of Boeing’s regulatory filings.

Boeing leaders have tried to prove to investors that the company is looking for more advantageous contract terms in future deals with the Pentagon.

“Rest assured, we have not signed any fixed-price development contracts nor (do we intend to),” Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said in October.

According to budget documents, the Air Force plans to spend $889 million in fiscal year 2024 and $8.3 billion on the program by fiscal year 2028 to continue SOAC development.

While typically used to carry the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the E-4B is designed as a mobile command post capable of withstanding nuclear blasts and electromagnetic effects, allowing U.S. leaders to respond to national emergencies. In case of situation, permission is given to give orders to the army.

The Air Force currently operates four E-4B aircraft, at least one of which is on alert at all times. The fleet of heavily modified Boeing 747-200 jumbo jets dates back to the 1970s, and has become difficult and expensive to maintain as parts become obsolete.

The E-4B is expected to reach the end of its service life in the early 2030s.

Reporting by Valerie Incinta and Mike Stone in Washington

