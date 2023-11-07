Exclusive: Baidu moves from Nvidia to order AI chips from Huawei

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Baidu (9888.HK) will order artificial intelligence chips from Huawei (HWT.UL) this year, two people familiar with the matter said, in a sign that U.S. pressure Inspiring China to accept it. The firm’s products as an alternative to Nvidia.

One of the people said Baidu, one of China’s leading AI firms, which operates the Ernie Large Language Model (LLM), placed the order in August ahead of widely anticipated new rules by the U.S. government, which set out in October. Restrictions on export of chips were tightened in . and chip equipment to China, including from US chip giant Nvidia (NVDA.O).

Baidu ordered 1,600 of Huawei Technologies’ 910B Ascend AI chips — which the Chinese company developed as an alternative to Nvidia’s A100 chip — for 200 servers, the source said, adding that by October, Huawei had delivered more than 60% of the order. Gave, or approximately 1,000 chips to Baidu.

The total value of the order was about 450 million yuan ($61.83 million) and Huawei was to deliver all the chips by the end of this year, the second person said. Both people declined to be named because details of the deal were confidential.

While the order is small compared with the thousands of chips that top Chinese tech companies have historically ordered from Nvidia, the sources said it is significant, because it shows how some companies are moving away from the U.S. company. Can.

Baidu, along with Chinese counterparts such as Tencent (0700.HK) and Alibaba (9988.HK), are known to be long-time customers of Nvidia. Baidu was not previously known as Huawei’s AI chip customer.

Although Huawei’s Ascend chips are still considered inferior to Nvidia’s in terms of performance, the first source said they were the most sophisticated domestic options available in China.

“They were ordering 910b chips in preparation for a future where they would no longer be able to buy from Nvidia,” the first source said.

Baidu and Huawei did not respond to requests for comment. Nvidia declined to comment.

The Baidu sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China on July 6, 2023. Reuters/Eli Song/File Photo Get licensing rights

Huawei’s website says it has collaborated with Baidu since 2020 to make its AI platform compatible with Huawei hardware. In August, the two companies said they would deepen the compatibility between Baidu’s Ernie AI model and Huawei’s Ascend chips.

Baidu has developed its own series of Kunlun AI chips, which the company says support large-scale AI computing, but the company has relied primarily on Nvidia’s A100 chip to train its LLMs. Have done.

After the US imposed rules last year barring Nvidia from selling its A100 and H100 chips to China, the company released the new A800 and H800 chips as options for Chinese customers including Baidu. Nvidia is no longer able to sell those chips to China because of the October regulations.

huawei opportunity

Analysts predicted last month that US sanctions would give Huawei a chance to expand in its $7 billion domestic market. The company has been the subject of US export controls since 2019.

The order adds to signs of technological progress for Huawei, as Beijing is investing in its domestic semiconductor industry to help it catch up with foreign peers and replace foreign technology with domestic alternatives from state-owned companies. Can be requested.

Huawei attracted substantial global attention in August when it unexpectedly unveiled a new smartphone that analysts said used internally developed processors with advanced semiconductor technology, indicating the company’s progress in chip development despite sanctions. Highlights progress.

In September, Reuters reported that Huawei’s in-house chip design unit, HiSilicon, had begun shipments of newly developed Chinese-made processors for surveillance cameras to customers in 2023 in another comeback signal.

($1 = 7.2782 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Yelin Mo, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Josh Yeh in Hong Kong; Editing by Gerry Doyle

Source: www.reuters.com