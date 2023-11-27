Exclusive: AWS introduces Amazon Workspace thin client devices for virtual desktop access - SiliconANGLE

Amazon Web Services Inc. today launched the Amazon Workspace thin client, a compact computer that employees can use to access cloud-based virtual desktops.

A virtual desktop is a workstation hosted in a data center rather than in the user’s office. Workers use such machines just like standard personal computers, except they log into the machines remotely over the network. In many enterprises, employees access their virtual desktops from a thin client, a low-cost computer specifically optimized for accessing cloud-based services.

“As complex as it is to deploy services today, such as customer service agents or other people using our Workspace service, it’s not as secure as our customers want… and many times they find that they’re running out of devices right out the door. Walk away. Employees walk out the door,” AWS Chief Executive Adam Selipsky told SiliconANGLE in an interview.

The recently introduced Workspace Thin Client is AWS’s entry into the thin client market. It’s a compact, rectangular device that employees can use to log into a virtual desktop hosted on the cloud giant’s Amazon Workspace service. Amazon Workspace Web, a version of the offering that enables users to access virtual desktops from a browser, is also supported.

The third cloud service that AWS’s new thin client integrates with is Amazon AppStream. It targets the same use cases as Workspace, but differs in the feature department. Companies can use AppStream to host virtual desktops, typically containing multiple applications, as well as to make individual business applications available to employees from the cloud.

Workspace thin client AWS parent Amazon.com Inc. It is based on the Fire TV Cube (pictured), a streaming device originally designed for the consumer market. When connected to the TV, the device enables users to stream content from services like Prime Video and Netflix. It can also optionally serve as a smart home management system.

Under the hood, the Fire TV Cube has an octa-core processor with a top speed of 2.2 GHz. The chip is backed by 2 gigabytes of memory and a 16-gigabyte storage drive. USB and HDMI ports enable users to connect the device to home entertainment gear.

The Workspace Thin Client has similar hardware specifications to the Fire TV Cube, but a completely different software stack. According to AWS, the device comes with an operating system, firmware, and programs developed specifically for virtual desktop use cases. The onboard software is configured not to store files from an employee’s virtual desktop locally, meaning there’s no risk of data theft if the Workspace thin client is misplaced.

“We built an entirely new software stack for that device, and since we don’t have to design and build new hardware, we’re passing that savings on to customers,” said Melissa Stein, product director of end user computing at AWS. Are.” , “This is the first time that AWS has taken one of Amazon’s consumer devices and created an external hardware product for AWS customers.”

The cloud giant has also reworked the Fire TV Cube’s onboard USB and HDMI ports. Instead of connecting the device to a TV, Workspace thin client users can use those ports to attach a mouse and keyboard. This enables workers to use the device like a regular desktop.

Organizations can manage their employees’ workspace thin clients using the AWS Management Console. According to the cloud giant, the console provides controls to control which user can access which application and how. A complementary monitoring tool enables administrators to track which devices are being actively used, as well as check whether they are running the latest available software or need patching.

“IT leaders can easily manage their entire organization’s device fleet centrally, and typically get an employee up and running in a matter of minutes, compared to hours or days with traditional laptops and desktops,” Stein said. “

The Workspace Thin Client will be available starting at $195. AWS plans to sell it through Amazon Business, a version of Amazon’s e-commerce marketplace geared toward organizations rather than consumers. Procurement teams use it to buy more specialized products like office supplies, electronics, and auto parts.

“We think it’s going to be really exciting and attractive to customers who are using our Amazon Workspace virtual desktop offering,” Selipsky said. “And this will be a great new choice for them.”

With reporting by John Furrier

Photo: Amazon

Source: siliconangle.com