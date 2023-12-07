Exclusive-Australia’s Liontown in talks with US Defense Department on tantalum supplies

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Miner Liontown Resources is talking with the United States Defense Department about supplying tantalum from its Australian operations if the U.S. passes a new regulation by the end of the year as expected, its main the executive told Reuters on Thursday.

The tantalum deal with the US Department of Defense will provide the company with a significant endorsement and potential future funding as it develops its Kathleen Valley lithium mine, seen as one of the most promising deposits of the metal.

The project in Western Australia will also produce tantalum, a key material in electronics and metal alloys to make missiles and tanks more heat resistant, among other uses.

Liontown is scheduled to begin production in mid-2024.

“The Company…is engaged in constructive discussions with the U.S. Department of Defense regarding the ability for the DoD to purchase Liontown’s tantalum – another designated critical mineral, and a secondary product that Liontown will produce at the Kathleen Valley Project,” Liontown said. said Tony Ottaviano, CEO.

The supply agreement is dependent on an amendment to the law by the end of the year that would classify Australia as a domestic supplier to the US.

Ottaviano said, “The amendment…shapes up to be a major catalyst for designating Australia as a ‘domestic source of supply’ for the US DoD as a potential offtaker and funder of associated critical mineral supplies.” Will expand the scope.”

Unlike other Australian lithium producers, Liontown does not have significant Chinese equity ownership, making it a potentially attractive partner for the US government as it seeks to reduce reliance on China for critical minerals.

The initiative could be included as an amendment to the annual legislation, the National Defense Authorization Act, which sets how the U.S. Department of Defense will use its approximately $900 billion annual budget.

The final text of the bill is expected within days, with the House of Representatives and the Senate scheduled to vote on it by the end of December.

Kathleen Valley is expected to produce approximately 430 tonnes (950,000 lb) of 30% tantalum concentrate per year, equivalent to approximately 285,000 pounds.

The Pentagon wants to buy 53,000 pounds of tantalum for its current fiscal year, which began in October, according to a statement from the Defense Logistics Agency.

Lyontown raised A$1.13 billion ($713 million) of funding for its flagship lithium project in debt finance and a fully underwritten equity issue in October after top lithium producer Albemarle backed out of a $6.6 billion bid.

Albemarle cited “increasing complications” after Hancock Prospecting, an iron ore miner controlled by Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest person, canceled the deal after increasing its Liontown stake to 19.9%, potentially enough to block the deal. Was.

