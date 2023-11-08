Exclusive: Amazon.com previews FTC defense at companywide meeting – transcript

Nov 7 (Reuters) – Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) top lawyer previewed a broad outline of the company’s potential defense against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against the retailer at a private companywide meeting on Tuesday.

During the two-hour meeting, covering a wide range of topics, attorney David Zapolsky weighed in on Amazon’s ability to fend off the blockbuster lawsuit, calling the company’s strategy “absolutely defensive behavior,” according to a transcript of the meeting seen by Reuters. Expressed confidence.

Additionally, she quoted Taylor Swift songs to address employees’ concerns.

According to the transcript, Zapolsky said, “Today’s meme, as a heavily scrutinized company, is to adopt Taylor Swift’s tao: ‘Haters gonna hate’ and you’ve got to shake it.” He was also joined by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and other executives.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on September 26 and asked the court to consider forcing the online retailer to sell assets as the government threatens Big Tech to monopolize the most lucrative parts of the Internet. Makes allegations of.

It accused Amazon of operating an illegal monopoly, partly by fighting efforts by sellers on its online marketplace to offer products more cheaply on other platforms. The lawsuit, which involved 17 state attorneys general, was filed in federal court in Seattle and follows a four-year investigation of the company’s practices.

The agency asked the court to issue a permanent injunction ordering Amazon to stop the unlawful conduct. The range of solutions in antitrust cases may include forcing a company to sell assets, such as a part of its business.

“The FTC takes issue with our refusal to disclose higher prices than our largest competitors,” Zapolsky said Tuesday, according to the transcript. “It’s not that we don’t allow customers to sell at these prices, we just don’t offer that product at that price.”

He said, “We think this is absolutely defensible behavior because to display it would be to lose customer trust by advertising something that is not a good deal for them.”

Amazon has said it disagrees with the FTC and will defend itself in court. A spokesman, Ty Rogers, declined additional comment Tuesday, referring to a previous Amazon blog post opposing the allegations.

“The entire complaint is based on a very limited and fabricated view that Amazon is a monopoly,” Zapolsky said. “This is contrary not only to the way our competitors evaluate the market, but also to our own experience with how we shop.”

Zapolsky also addressed the FTC’s allegations that it forces sellers to use its warehouses and delivery services, saying that these options are optional. “Offering low prices and fast delivery to customers is absolutely in line with antitrust laws,” he said.

“Filing this lawsuit provides a lot of publicity,” he said of the FTC, but he assured Amazon workers, “We’ve seen this before.”

Reporting by Greg Bensinger in San Francisco, Editing by Kenneth Lee, Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Greg Bensinger joins Reuters in 2022 as a technology correspondent focusing on the world’s largest technology companies. He was previously a member of the editorial board of and a technology beat reporter for The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. He also worked for Bloomberg News writing about the auto and telecommunications industries. He studied English literature at the University of Virginia and graduate journalism at Columbia University. Greg lives in San Francisco with his wife and two children.

Source: www.reuters.com